The Series, Netflix’s new adaptation

With six films released between 2002 and 2016, Paul WS Anderson managed to transcend the exhaustion of his very particular vision of the universe of resident Evil, whether you like it or not. For the British filmmaker, the survival horror game franchise from capcom it only served to lend its name and a rich iconographic base to an exercise in action cinema where the form would be self-sufficient. Understanding the experience of emotional bonding that a player develops when controlling a video game character as insurmountable to the big screen, Anderson made the original protagonist Alice (Milla Jovovich) an impersonal archetype of surrealist heroism, and the focal point of what was left: the sensory spectacle. But the saga’s longevity has served her very well, as she has challenged that notion, invoking affection by gradually giving the warrior a warmer charisma.

Despite an undeniable success at the box office, with more than $1.2 billion grossed worldwide and a respectable (if occasionally pejorative) imprint left on pop culture, these choices have roused the ire of gaming fans for years. Rather than dwelling on an already developed canon, Anderson preferred to make it all cannon fodder for his own vision; opening up a certain disdain for all that gamer reverence. If there was any encouragement for this part of the public, it was as much the certainty that no successor would dare to immediately repeat the formula, as the hope that the alternative would be to privilege fidelity to the games.

In a way, they were right. if Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City committed to nostalgia in the most obvious way on the big screen, faithfully recreating scenes and scenarios from the first two games in the franchise, Resident Evil: The Series advertises itself as a bolder version of the same thing on TV. The production of Netflix not only does it not deny any of the events known on consoles, it focuses its connection to the source material on one of its most memorable characters: virologist, spy and notorious villain Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick). It does this to invoke an air of mystery, as Wesker canonically died in 2009, during the events of the game. resident Evil 5. But the conduct of the revelations pertinent to this premise is so flagrant and offensive that it seems determined to test the limits of the public’s disinterest.

Divided into two timelines, which alternate throughout all eight episodes of the first season, the series seems structured to work a constant and frustrating defuse of tension, for no apparent reason. We are initially introduced to the post-apocalyptic reality of 2036, where Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) ventures into a London dominated by flesh-eating mutants — zombies, if you will, but here they are not exactly undead — to study them and, thus, try to find a way to promote peaceful coexistence. At the same time, we follow how the tragedy that ended the world as we know it took place, back in the year 2022. It was on that date that Jade (lived by Tamara Smart in the character’s teenage phase), her sister Billie (Siena Agudong in the past and Adeline Rudolph in the present) and his father Albert relocated to Umbrella Corporation’s corporate citadel Nova Raccoon City. As all these names immediately suggest to fans of the franchise, something very sinister must be behind it all, of course, but that’s where the showrunner Andrew Dabb completely lose your hand.

The constant jumps between present and past end up undermining Jade’s development, which automatically diverts the viewer’s attention to the character that seems most charged with meaning and meaning in the plot: Albert. The problem is that Albert, essential in the 2022 timeline, is fundamentally a supporting player, irrelevant to the events that may actually shape that fictional reality. In essence, everything we see him starring in has not only already happened but is consummated in the future we already know. This ouroboros of irrelevance is repeated with Billie, whose important absence in 2036 makes the back and forth of cheap drama that mark the character a telegraphed waste of time; We already know right away where they are going to lead. And, as characters from the past show up in the present, more and more it is purposefully emptied of spending screen time seeing what we can intuitively infer.

This total incompetence in making the main narrative resource chosen to format the plot work makes Resident Evil: The Series only work occasionally. Fans of brainless action might find some fun in the bloody rush in store for Jade in 2036, even if it takes place devoid of aesthetic care or any investment in an atmosphere of horror. In 2022, there is an attempt to capture a young audience with the teen soap opera by the Wesker sisters and their high school friend Simon — who couldn’t find a more stupid resolution. What should have been the show’s anchor but ends up erased in that same timeline is the satire on corporatism imprinted on Wesker’s relationship with Umbrella. Levels and levels above his co-stars, Reddick delivers the most fascinating version of the character to date, in any medium. But not even his interpretation can come out unscathed from the mess that is created as Dabb tries to marry so many different tones into something minimally cohesive.

In the age of algorithms that write scripts, the fetid matter hits the fan once and for all when the direct link to the games is widened, revealing that any so-called sophistication announced in the premise has been passed over by the most popular ideas and the laziest possible justifications – turning into an offense each easter egg free gift that is delivered by dropper as if capable of redeeming so much badness. In more practical terms, this is a series called resident Evil which includes blunders such as: a sequel worthy of Little Rascals (1994), with children crawling across a living room floor to hide from security cameras; a character whose mind has been controlled by a computer dancing to the tune of Dua Lipa amidst the zombie apocalypse; a giant zombie crocodile being tamed by a little girl without any effort or intention. But look! There’s Wesker’s traditional leather coat! It doesn’t work and admits the Capcom franchise as mere crutch for an action, drama and horror series where none of the three is well developed.

Building on the promise of mystery, twists, and reverence for the canon of resident Evilthe Netflix series surprises only by managing to be, by far, the worst adaptation in live action of the franchise. And not just because it’s inconsistent, rushed, overly complicated, and unintentionally silly, but mostly because it’s uninteresting. Say what you will about Paul WS Anderson’s visually cheesy and narratively simplistic artistic vision and his films, but there was at least some artistic purpose there. Resident Evil: The Series, meanwhile, has as much purpose as its decaying monsters, which move around aimlessly, guided only by the urge to consume more and more—and therefore need to be slaughtered. With a first year where the real horror is supporting eight episodes in front of TV, it’s hard not to hope that the production will soon meet the same fate.