The video game used by doctors to treat hyperactivity

51 minutes ago

Credit, Kelcey Sihanourath photo caption, Kelcey Sihanourath Says Computer Game EndeavorRx Improved Her Son Owain’s School Performance

While many parents worry about how much time children and teens spend playing video games and computer games, Kelcey Sihanourath is happy to see her son Owain with a tablet in his hands.

Now 13 years old, he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in preschool. Since then, the family, who live in the US city of Savannah, Georgia, have taken Owain to occupational therapists to help him deal with day-to-day hyperactivity.

They also tried medication, but had to stop this type of treatment because the drugs made his migraines worse and made him feel sick.

With ADHD hampering Owain’s performance at school for years, Kelcey said she yearned for “something more, some other option.” “I could see that he wanted to understand why he couldn’t focus, and the frustration he felt when he tried too hard and still got distracted,” she says. “I was heartbroken and felt helpless and useless.”

The help ended up coming in a way that at first seems contradictory: a computer game called EndeavorRx.

Credit, akili photo caption, The game was developed together with neuroscientists to stimulate and develop areas of the brain that play a crucial role in controlling attention.

Alien traveling the world

In 2020, EndeavorRx became the first game to be approved for treating children with ADHD by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency responsible for approving the use of drugs and medical treatments in the country.

Currently only available by prescription in the US, EndeavorRx at first glance looks similar to many other games. You control a small alien that travels in a spaceship through different worlds, having to collect things.

But the game, available through an app, was developed together with neuroscientists to stimulate and develop areas of the brain that play a crucial role in controlling attention.

The idea is to train a child with ADHD to improve their ability to multitask and ignore distractions.

For this, the game uses an algorithm that measures the player’s performance and customizes the game’s difficulty in real time.

When EndeavorRx is prescribed by doctors, the child’s parents receive an activation link which is necessary for the game to start.

Credit, akili photo caption, EndeavorRx is only available by prescription in the US

Kelcey says that at first she was “a little skeptical,” but in late 2020, Owain began a three-month program, playing the game for 25 minutes a day. He then went through a new round last year.

“He admitted the game was a little more difficult than he thought,” she says. “But he understood that it was to help him improve his ability to focus. He remained highly motivated despite the difficulties and frustrations that came with the activity.”

After each Owain session, Kelcey recorded his performance and monitored his progress.

School performance increased

Soon she began to see positive changes in her behavior. For example, the process of getting ready for school became easier, and she stopped receiving negative remarks from Owain’s teachers.

And, after failing the 5th grade, the boy went on to get high grades in school. “It’s been amazing to see my son doing so well. And the best thing is to see him have more confidence in himself,” says Kelcey. “He’s no longer frustrated and confused about not getting things done.”

Eddie Martucci, executive director of Akili, the Boston-based technology company that developed EndeavorRx, says the game is designed to accelerate cognitive progress.

Credit, akili photo caption, Eddie Martucci now plans to export the game to other countries

“This is something very difficult to do molecularly, like taking a pill. But sensory stimulation can act directly on parts of the brain that control cognitive function.”

Games to help with diagnosis

His company now plans to release the game in Europe in the next few years. In London, the Thymia app uses computer games to help doctors and other healthcare professionals detect and diagnose mental problems, particularly depression.

One of these games has the user trying to memorize objects that move, while another is a card game that also tests memory.

In addition to checking the patient’s performance in the game, comments and facial expressions are monitored and evaluated by the application, which accesses the camera and microphone of the cell phone or computer used.

Thymia was launched by Emilia Molimpakis, who holds a PhD in Linguistics, Cognitive Neuroscience and Experimental Psychology from University College London, UK.

She runs the business with co-founder Stefano Goria, who holds a PhD in Theoretical Physics from the University of Turin in Italy.

Credit, thymia photo caption, Thymia is an app that helps diagnose mental problems

Goria says the app “collects and identifies biomarkers that are relevant in understanding symptoms of depression, doing so in a practical and engaging way.”

Both the creators of Akili and Thymia say their apps should be used as an adjunct to doctor-led monitoring and treatment and not a replacement.

Teenage psychologist Angela Karanja agrees. “While these are effective inventions, they should be used alongside current questionnaires. [de avaliação do paciente]which have been tested and accepted for reliability and validity as well as physician opinion and also alongside other treatments, not in isolation.”

Psychologist Lee Chambers says that while the use of these video games in diagnosing, monitoring and treating mental health conditions is still in the early stages, it appears to have “potential”.

“Focusing on a game has the ability to remove aspects of sensation. These types of mental health games have the ability to broaden access and track variations in the database they collect over time,” he says.

“With that, these games have the potential to be an early indicator of some mental health condition and show patterns in a way that we don’t currently have access to.”