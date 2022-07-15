THESE are the 10 states that will have a reduction in their electricity bill in July

Residents of 10 states in Brazil will receive a reduction in their electricity bill after cutting tariffs. The determination was made by the National Electric Energy Agency (ring) and brings reductions around 0.50% and 5.26%.

Overall, consumers in the states of Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraná, Sergipe, Ceará, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, São Paulo and Pernambuco will benefit from the measure.

Will all states benefit from the reduction?

Not. The action to reduce tariffs was announced by Aneel. The decision provides for the return of taxes paid in excess by consumers in the past. However, not all federation units will benefit.

The states served by the distributors that were the target of the determination of the energy regulatory agency will be contemplated with the discounts.

Percentages of reduction in the energy bill in the states

Check below the percentages of reduction in each of the states that were impacted by Aneel’s decision:

Energisa Sergipe (Sergipe): 4.47% Enel CE (Ceará): 3.01% Neoenergia Coelba (Bahia): 0.50% Neoenergia Cosern (Rio Grande do Norte): 1.54% Neoenergia Pernambuco – Celpe (Pernambuco): 4.07% Sulgipe (Sergipe): 4.88% Energisa Borborema (Paraíba): average reduction of 5.26%, considering all types of consumers (high and low voltage) Enel RJ (state of Rio de Janeiro): 4.22% CPFL Santa Cruz (part of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná): 2.32% CPFL Paulista (part of the state of São Paulo): 2.44%

The amounts of the reductions began to take effect on Wednesday, July 13th, based on the current energy tariffs. The decision proposed by the agency intends to mitigate the impact of the adjustments announced at the beginning of the year by the distributors.

The latest increases applied to the electricity tariffs of these ten companies came into effect between the months of February and May, with variations between 9.72% and 24.85%.