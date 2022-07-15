Threatened at Atlético-MG, Turco seeks to avoid a negative mark that Galo has not suffered in 259 games | athletic-mg

It is rare for Atlético-MG not to score a goal in a game, since last year, when it dominated national competitions. It’s even more unusual to spend two blank matches. In the last 10 months, this has not happened. But it happened again and played a role in the elimination of the team in the Copa do Brasil, after losing to Flamengo, leaving Antonio Mohamed threatened in office of technician. Now, Galo is looking to avoid a trio of games in the drought, a mark not registered by the club for almost four years.

El Turco, who balances as Atlético’s coach and returns to live with strong pressure, will need to recover the attack against Botafogo, this Sunday, at 18 pm, in Rio, for the Brazilian. A new goalless matchday will see the team equal the streak from October 2018.

1 of 4 Antonio Mohamed has a 72% success rate at Galo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Antonio Mohamed has a 72% success rate at Galo — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

That year, Alvinegro did not score against Chapecoense (1-0 defeat), América-MG (0-0 draw – cost Thiago Larghi the job days later) and Fluminense (1-0 defeat – Levir debut blame). Since then, 259 matches have passed.

Atlético comes from two games without scoring a goal in 2022. This Wednesday, Galo’s attack did not take a single shot towards Flamengo’s goal, at Maracanã, in the 2-0 defeat in the Copa do Brasil. Atlético had already been without scoring in the goalless draw with São Paulo, at Mineirão, for the Brasileiro, last Sunday.

2 out of 4 Atlético-MG; shirt; Mineirão stadium goal — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG Atlético-MG; shirt; Mineirão stadium goal — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG

Since August of last year, Galo hadn’t gone two matches without scoring a goal. There have been 65 games since the 0-0 draws with Palmeiras, for Libertadores, and São Paulo, for the Brazilian.

More than repeating this minimal, but rare, series of goal drought, what most drew attention at Atlético now was the team’s weak offensive production against São Paulo and Flamengo.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In the goalless draw with Tricolor, Galo tried 11 conclusions in the São Paulo goal. However, four of them were blocked by the markers. Only two had the direction of the goal. And five missed the mark.

In the 2-0 defeat to Flamengo, Atlético did not hit the red-black goal in any of the attempts. And there were few. In all, the Minas Gerais team tried seven submissions, but three were blocked. Only four were completed, only out.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv