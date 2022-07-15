To avoid contamination, patient of anesthesiologist arrested for rape drank anti-HIV cocktail







Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested in the early hours of Monday, 11 Photo: Poder360

One of the anesthetist’s patients Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested for rape during a cesarean section last Sunday (10), in Rio de Janeiro, received an anti-HIV/AIDS cocktail to avoid possible contamination. Prophylactic drugs are commonly used in the care of victims of sexual abuse.

The victim filmed during sexual violence on Sunday has already been informed of the violence suffered. The conversation was supported by a multidisciplinary team from the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, which includes psychologists and humanization professionals.

“This conversation took place before the patient’s discharge and was accompanied by family members. The patient received all the information and medication that make up the protocol for victims of sexual violence. The unit is a reference for women victims of violence”, informed the Secretary of State for Health of Rio de Janeiro (SES) in a note to the Earth.

The woman also received protocol care in cases of violence, which includes “medications recommended for cases of violence against women”, the note concluded. On Wednesday (13), delegate Bárbara Lomba spoke by phone with the victim who appears in the act that took the doctor to prison. “She cried a lot. She is still very shaken. The whole family is shaken.”

O anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerraarrested in the early hours of Monday (11) after being caught, was placed in an isolated cell in the Bangu prison, in the west of Rio.