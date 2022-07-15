Tony Bellotto recalls death of Titãs guitarist: ‘Big thud’

Musicians Tony Bellotto and Sérgio Britto, members of the band Titãs, celebrated Rock Day yesterday by giving an interview to the podcast “Inteligência Limitada”, by Rogério Vilela.

Asked by the host about the most difficult moment in the band’s career, both were unanimous: the death of guitarist Marcelo Fromer, victim of a fatal hit-and-run in 2001.

“It’s hard to get away from this Marcelo thing, right? Because it’s the loss of a brother, a guy so close, [morreu] at a bankable moment in everyone’s life, including his. It was very sad, very heavy, really difficult”, recalled Sérgio.

Bellotto agreed with his friend. “Marcelo’s death was a big blow. For everything, not just for the loss of a friend. We, as a band, fell into a reality, because until then everything was very festive…”

“It was a very difficult moment, in the career and in the lives of all of us. To this day it is a wound, [quando] we meet with his children and eventually see pictures, some photographs… It’s always something that moves a lot [com a gente]”, confessed Malu Mader’s husband.

Sérgio also endorsed the qualities of the late companion. “Marcelo was a very artistic and very communicative guy. He liked people, [era] good host… We used to say that he was the best friend of each one of us.”