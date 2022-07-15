Tony Ramos comments on Jade Picon’s controversy in ‘Travessia’ | Celebrity Gossip

Reproduction/Assembly 07.14.2022 Tony Ramos commented on controversy over actors without DRT

Tony Ramos opined about the wave of influencers who are entering the world of soap operas and series without having the DRT, a professional registration that regulates actors. After the controversial casting of former BBB 22 Jade Picon in ‘Travessia’, the Globo veteran commented on the situation and said that everyone is “welcome to the profession”.

He compared the DRT to engineers and foremen. “You can be a good master builder, but you cannot suddenly enter CREA as an engineer, I believe, without having a qualification that has passed through academic banks, etc. I am not saying that only a university forms an actor, in absolute”, he scored, for the podcast “Papo de Novela”.

“An actor can be listening to me now and he didn’t have time or chance to show that he is that actor (…). Therefore, that doesn’t make the hidden talent unfeasible, but he will have to follow certain norms, because otherwise you don’t moralize this relationship”, he commented.

He also pondered those who think acting is an easy task. “Now, the one who sees a scene from a soap opera and says: ‘This is soft, I’ll go there, decorum and send a bullet!’. I say: ‘So you’re invited, let’s go!’ (laughs). It’s not quite that. You have to be humble enough not to put yourself on the world’s pedestal,” he said.

Currently in the first webseries of his career, “Novelei”, Tony Ramos said that he is attuned to social networks. “Much more than you can imagine,” he said. “This is confusing to me from the point of view of not having a social network. So people say: ‘This guy is out, he doesn’t know, he’s a Jurassic’. No, on the contrary”, he pointed out.

“It’s just that it’s not my profile to talk about the day to day of my life. I’m not going to photograph a plate of food and say I’m in a restaurant. “, he found.