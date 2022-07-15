Treasury Direct becomes an investment of millions; which title should i buy?

With the rise in the Selic rate pushing the profitability of public bonds to the highest level in the last five years, many people decided to invest in them.

This interest rate readjustment came to contain inflation, which accumulates 11.89% high in 12 months. As a result, the conservative Treasury Selic, which precisely follows the interest rate variation, is delivering more than 1% per month and without risk

In May of this year, the number of active investors in the Direct Treasure was 1.9 million – up 54.8% in two years (since May 2020) and 90.8% in the last three years (since May 2019). Although the official numbers have not been released, the expectation is that the number of participants will have exceeded 2 million in June.

Read too

This escalation of investors in the program for the purchase and sale of public securities of the Brazilian National Treasury Department is due to two factors. In the view of Christopher Galvão, an analyst at Nord Research, the first one concerns the greater interest of the Brazilian population in investments in general.

Even in an uncertain economic environment and with the Ibovespa falling 6% in 2022, the number of B3 investors also continued to increase month by month.

Today, there are more than 5.2 million CPFs registered on the stock exchange, compared to 1.7 million at the end of 2019. “There is still a lot to be done to democratize investments in Brazil, but this greater interest has been created mainly by the young people”, says Galvão.

With the rise in the Selic rate pushing the profitability of public bonds to the highest level in the last five years, many people decided to invest in them. The basic rate of the economy went from the level of 2% per year, in March 2021, to the current 13.25% per year.

This interest rate readjustment came to contain inflation, which accumulates 11.89% high in 12 months. With this, the conservative Treasury Selic, which precisely follows the interest rate variation, is delivering more than 1% per month and without risk.

The fixed rate (fixed rate per year) and IPCA+ (which pays the variation of inflation plus a fixed rate) also have very high premiums.

Until 1 pm this Thursday (14), the fixed rate 2025 paid 13.24% per year, while IPCA+ 2026 offered a real interest rate of 6.14% plus the variation of inflation.

“The bonds became more attractive and with the volatility in the stock exchanges, there is an outflow of volatile assets to less volatile assets”, emphasizes Yuri Cavalcante, partner and advisor at Aplix Investimentos.

This is also the view of Orlando Bachesque, investment advisor at Alta Vista Investimentos. He explains that between 2016 and the beginning of 2020, interest rates in Brazil dropped a lot, which made people look for more variable income assets.

“However, post-covid-19, investors suffered a lot from volatility, many started to return to fixed income. And after inflation came, interest rates soared and this began to give notoriety to those with fixed income, especially to the Treasury, which is the best payer. The best payer in a country is the country itself”, emphasizes Bachesque.

Which title to buy?

For Galvão, from Nord, the best option for the moment is the Selic Treasury, the most conservative among the three categories of securities made available by the Direct Treasury. This is because both the fixed rate and the IPCA+ can harm investors if they are sold before maturity.

These assets undergo the so-called ‘mark-to-market’, that is, they can appreciate or depreciate according to macroeconomic expectations. In general terms, when interest rates are expected to rise, fixed-rate and IPCA+ bonds tend to depreciate. When the opposite happens, the expectation is that prices will rise.

Papers with longer maturities are those with the greatest fluctuations and may incur the greatest losses in the event of early sales. The Treasury IPCA+ 2045, for example, has already accumulated a devaluation of 29% in 12 months.

This means that if the investor who bought the IPCA+2045 in July 2021 needs to sell this security today, instead of redeeming it in the agreed year, he will suffer losses of almost 30%.

“In a scenario of uncertainty, elections and fiscal risk, movement in market rates may occur. So, the Selic Treasury is better, which has liquidity and will be paying almost 14% a year”, says Galvão.

These precautions are highlighted by Caio Tonet, head of equity at W1 Capital. “Post-fixes end up being the safest of all. For fixed-rate and IPCA+, investors must be careful about the term, because there are very long terms, especially in inflation-indexed ones. And if the investor needs that money before maturity, he should consider mark-to-market.”

Ágora Investimentos’ recommended public bond portfolio for July has a distribution of 65% for inflation-linked bonds maturing in 2026 (the shortest available for purchase) and 35% in Treasury Selic. Once again, cautions regarding the maturity of IPCA+ papers are highlighted.

“We reiterate that our suggestion is to keep the security until maturity, and if this is not the investment strategy, the allocation only in Selic Treasury should be analyzed”, says Ágora in a report.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better