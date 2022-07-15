Ukraine, Russia and Turkey sign agreement to release grain exports

× July 13 meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey – Reprdoução/ Ministry of Defense of Turkey

A meeting between Ukraine and Russia mediated by Turkey and the UN (Photograph)in the Turkish capital Istanbul on Wednesday (13), presented hopeful results for the world grain tradeseverely impacted by the war in Eastern Europe.

All parties agreed to establish a coordination center involving Ukraine, Russia and the UN to release grain exports to the Black Sea, where more than 20 million Ukrainian tonnes remain trapped in a Russian embargo.

“The task [do cetro] will be to carry out the general monitoring and coordination of safe navigation in the Black Sea”posted on Twitter this Thursday (14), the chief of staff of the presidency of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Ukraine alone accounts for nearly 10% of the world’s wheat exports, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Before the Russian invasion in February, the Black Sea was the gateway to 98% of Ukrainian grain exports, including wheat, according to a report by the International Rescue Committee.

Together, Ukrainians and Russians, who also face sanctions but imposed by the West in response to the invasion, account for 30% of the world’s wheat exports.

Russian state news agency RIA quoted an unnamed diplomatic source as saying that among Russian demands to release Ukrainian exports was the lifting of Western sanctions in various sectors, including financial ones.

No other authority of either party to the agreement has substantiated this information.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also said on Thursday that the agreement would be signed at a meeting next week.

