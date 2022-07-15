US Secret Service deleted messages relating to Capitol invasion

A letter from the Department of Homeland Security delivered to the House select committee investigating the break-in claims the blackout was unintentional.

247 – The United States Secret Service deleted text messages from January 5th and 6th, 2021 related to the Capitol Raid. The messages were requested by supervisors investigating the agency’s response to the invasion of the US parliament, CNN reported.

CNN had access to a letter delivered to the House select committee investigating the hack. The letter was originally sent to the House and Senate Homeland Security Committees by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general Joseph Cuffari.

Cuffari says the messages were deleted from the system as part of a device replacement program after the watchdog asked the agency for records related to its electronic communications, the report said.

“First, the Department notified us that many US Secret Service text messages from January 5th and 6th, 2021 were deleted as part of a device replacement program. the USSS [Serviço Secreto dos Estados Unidos, na sigla em inglês] deleted these text messages after the OIG [Gabinete do Inspetor-Geral, na sigla em inglês] requested electronic communications records from the USSS as part of our assessment of the events on Capitol Hill on January 6,” he said.

“Second, DHS officials repeatedly told OIG inspectors that they were not allowed to provide records directly to the OIG and that these records first needed to be reviewed by DHS attorneys,” Cuffari added. “This review led to weeks delays in obtaining records by the OIG and created confusion as to whether all records were produced,” he continues.

The letter adds to growing doubts about the Secret Service’s response to the US Capitol raid.

Witnesses claimed that former President Donald Trump demanded that his security detachment take him to the Capitol after his speech at the White House’s Elipse Park shortly before the invasion of parliament.

Greg Jacob, former attorney for Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence, told the jury that the former vice president refused to get into the vice president’s vehicle after being evacuated from Capitol Hill, raising concerns that the driver would take him to a police station. safe place, preventing him from certifying the election results.

