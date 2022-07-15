Vaccination against Covid-19 continues for all audiences this Thursday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) continues this Thursday (14) vaccination against Covid-19 with 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th doses in the health units of Vitória da Conquista.

In addition to children and adolescents, adults aged 50 and over will also be vaccinated. Check the schedule below for times and locations:

children and teenagers – Children between 6 and 11 years old, scheduled to return until July 15th, will be able to take the 1st or 2nd dose of Coronavac. Regarding the 1st and 2nd doses of pediatric Pfizer, vaccination with the immunizer remains suspended due to lack of stock.

Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years (except those with immunosuppression) who were vaccinated with the 2nd dose until March 15th will be able to take the 3rd dose. Check out the units below: Vila Serrana, Régis Pacheco (Downtown), Panorama, Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil) and Jardim Valéria I and II. In the Urbis VI and Nestor Guimarães units (Jurema neighborhood), vaccination will be in the afternoon and in the Nova Cidade health unit, in the morning.

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, who have not yet been vaccinated, can take the 1st dose at the Morada dos Pássaros Health Unit, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the time of vaccination.

Adults – Adults who have not yet been vaccinated or who have already taken the 1st dose with a return date until July 14 will also be able to get vaccinated this Wednesday (13).

With the 3rd dose, adults who took the 2nd dose until March 14th will be vaccinated. The vaccine will be available at Nelson Barros (Kadija district), Patagonia, Vila América, Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood). In the Nova Cidade and Pedrinhas units, vaccination will be in the morning. The Hugo de Castro unit (Guarani) will take place in the afternoon.

The 4th dose will continue to be applied to adults aged 50 and over and healthcare professionals, who took the previous doses until March 14, in the following units: Nelson Barros (Kadija neighborhood), Patagonia, CAE II (São Vicente neighborhood) , Vila America, Urbis V, Miro Cairo and Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera neighborhood). At the Pedrinhas unit, vaccination will be in the morning and at Solange Hortélio (Urbis II) and Hugo de Castro (Guarani) will be in the afternoon. Health workers must present a personal document with CPF and a declaration of active employment from the institution where they work, paycheck from the previous month or badge.





Janssen – Those who were vaccinated with a dose of Janssen until the 14th of May can take the 1st booster. The second booster is also available for those who were vaccinated with the first four months ago. The 2nd booster dose can be Janssen, Pfizer or Fiocruz. For those who take the second booster with Janssen, the vaccination will be at the Solange Hortélio Unit, in the Urbis II neighborhood, from 14:00 to 16:30.

Priority groups – Pregnant and postpartum women who have a return date scheduled for until July 15th will be able to take the second dose of Pfizer, as well as the third dose for those who were vaccinated until March 14th. Adults and adolescents who are late on their 2nd dose of Pfizer can also be vaccinated. Vaccination will be taking place from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm at the Morada dos Pássaros Health Unit.