Vale (VALE3) drops 6% and goes to the lowest level of the year; “Inexpensive and with dividends”, says analyst – Money Times

THE OK (VALE3) and other steelmakers melted in this Thursday’s session (14th) along with Ibovespa.

Recession fears gained even more strength after results from the JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley smaller than expected.

the contract of iron ore for August the Singapore Stock Exchange fell 8.2% to $99.90 a tonne, the weakest level since last November.

As a result, the mining company’s share plummeted 6.66%, to R$67.95, the lowest level of the year.

Buying opportunity for Vale?

According to analyst Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Assetthe stock is trading at attractive prices and with good dividends on the way.

Matheus Spiess, from empiricusstates that the actions of commodities are “super cheap” and now “may be a good time to buy these papers”.

“Of course, these actions can get cheaper. In the short term, they are reacting to falling commodity prices. In the long term, they react to the valuation and operational efficiency they have gained over the last few years. These companies have a lot of cash. It is attractive to have this sector in the portfolio”, he adds.

See the biggest drops

Company ticker High sky CIEL3 6.44% BB Security BBSE3 4.31% RaiaDrogasil RADL3 3.67% Magazine Luiza MGLU3 2.83% cogna COGN3 2.58%

See the biggest highs

