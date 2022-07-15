Video: Man dies after drinking 1 liter of Jagermeister liqueur | World

Reproduction/Video – 07.14.2022 Moment in which the man ingests the entire contents of the liquor bottle, shortly before passing out and passing away

Police in the north of South Africa’s Limpopo province are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man, whose identity has not been revealed, after being challenged in a bar. With the promise of receiving a prize of around R$60, the victim drank an entire bottle of Jagermeister liqueur, whose alcohol content is 35% (by way of comparison, regular beer has a content of 4% to 10%; wines have an average of 14%).

The scene was filmed and posted on social media, where it is possible to see the man drinking the contents of 1 liter in one go, surrounded and being watched by other men.

The boy performs his last action in less than two minutes. Soon after, he fell to the ground, passed out. Taken to the hospital in the Mashamba region, he has already arrived lifeless.

A 23 years old man from Mashamba village in Sale collapsed and later died after consuming 1 bottle of jagermeister. pic.twitter.com/PFQwpLnhh9 — MokupiPogisho👁️ (@MokupiPogisho) July 11, 2022

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.