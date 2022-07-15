Vintage Culture is confirmed in place of Safadão Saturday (16)

The Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture will perform this Saturday (7/16) at the Na Praia event. The DJ’s participation was not foreseen in the schedule, but was confirmed after the postponement of Wesley Safadão’s show. Vintage was in Belgium, participating in the Tomorrowland event, one of the most important electronic events in the world, and will come exclusively to perform at Na Praia.

The report contacted the producer and received confirmation that the DJ arrives in Brasília on the weekend only for Na Praia and, later, returns to the European country.

Wesley Safadão announced, on Instagram, that he will not be able to participate this weekend in Na Praia, a festival organized by R2, on medical recommendation. Recently, the singer underwent surgery to remove a herniated disc. The Safadão show will be rescheduled on a date to be announced later. Singer Murilo Huff also had his presentation postponed.

The company’s official statement will be released on Thursday afternoon (7/14), as well as the start of ticket sales. Vintage will be alongside the DubDogz duo.

Vintage-Culture-On-the-Beach DJ Vintage Culture is confirmed at Na Praia next Saturday (17/7)Reproduction / Instagram Vintage-Culture-On-the-Beach The Brazilian was in Belgium for TomorrowlandReproduction / Instagram Vintage-Culture-On-the-Beach and returned to Brasília exclusively for the festivalReproduction / Instagram Vintage-Culture-On-the-Beach The DJ takes the place of Safadão, who had to postpone the presentationReproduction / Instagram Vintage-Culture-On-the-Beach The official announcement of R2, as well as the start of ticket sales, will be published this Thursday afternoon (14/7)Reproduction / Instagram 0

