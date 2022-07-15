Vintage Culture is confirmed in place of Safadão Saturday (16)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Vintage Culture is confirmed in place of Safadão Saturday (16) 1 Views

The Brazilian DJ Vintage Culture will perform this Saturday (7/16) at the Na Praia event. The DJ’s participation was not foreseen in the schedule, but was confirmed after the postponement of Wesley Safadão’s show. Vintage was in Belgium, participating in the Tomorrowland event, one of the most important electronic events in the world, and will come exclusively to perform at Na Praia.

The report contacted the producer and received confirmation that the DJ arrives in Brasília on the weekend only for Na Praia and, later, returns to the European country.

Wesley Safadão announced, on Instagram, that he will not be able to participate this weekend in Na Praia, a festival organized by R2, on medical recommendation. Recently, the singer underwent surgery to remove a herniated disc. The Safadão show will be rescheduled on a date to be announced later. Singer Murilo Huff also had his presentation postponed.

Wesley Safadão, Brazilian singer. He has short black hair and fair skin - Metropolis
In June 2022, the former singer of the groups Forro Real and Garota Safada, Gil Mendes stated that she went through sexist situations on the part of the artist and other members of his team. According to her, none of the women could use the bathroom on the bus. Only Wesley Safadão was allowed, while the girls had to ask to stop when they wanted to use the toilet.

The company’s official statement will be released on Thursday afternoon (7/14), as well as the start of ticket sales. Vintage will be alongside the DubDogz duo.

Color photo of Vintage CultureVintage-Culture-On-the-Beach

DJ Vintage Culture is confirmed at Na Praia next Saturday (17/7)Reproduction / Instagram

Color photo of Vintage CultureVintage-Culture-On-the-Beach

The Brazilian was in Belgium for TomorrowlandReproduction / Instagram

Color photo of Vintage CultureVintage-Culture-On-the-Beach

and returned to Brasília exclusively for the festivalReproduction / Instagram

Color photo of Vintage CultureVintage-Culture-On-the-Beach

The DJ takes the place of Safadão, who had to postpone the presentationReproduction / Instagram

Color photo of Vintage CultureVintage-Culture-On-the-Beach

The official announcement of R2, as well as the start of ticket sales, will be published this Thursday afternoon (14/7)Reproduction / Instagram

0

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Pantanal: Trindade leaves pregnant Irma after supernatural episode with the baby

The passion for Irma (Camila Morgado) will not be enough to make Trindade (Gabriel Sater) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved