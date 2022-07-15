Waiting for the window, Cruzeiro’s reinforcements train with a group at Toca; watch

Luís Felipe, Marquinhos Cipriano and Bruno Rodrigues participated in training this Thursday (14), at Toca da Raposa II
The three reinforcements of Cruzeiro already announced for the sequence of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship trained with the group this Thursday (14), at Toca da Raposa II.
Raposa’s communication department released a video with the main moments of defender Luís Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano and striker Bruno Rodrigues in the activity. Watch in the player below.
It is worth remembering that the three will only have legal conditions of play from the moment their names are published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). The registration window will be open between July 18th and August 15th.
Focus on Serie B
Willian will not need to undergo surgery, but will miss Cruzeiro in the next rounds. On the other hand, Pezzolano wins the returns of right-back Geovane and midfielder Neto Moura, who missed the celestial team in the duel against Tricolor.
Against Novorizontino, Cruzeiro will try to get back on the winning path. After a long sequence of triumphs, the celestial team drew with Ituano (1-1) and lost to Guarani (1-0) and Fluminense (3-0, for the Copa do Brasil).