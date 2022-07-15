Want to start investing in FIIs? One type in particular is best suited for beginners by analysts; know which

Monthly receiving part of the rent generated in sophisticated properties spread across the country is already a reality for 1.7 million Brazilians who invest in real estate funds. The number reveals a base of new investors that, many times, can face some insecurity in the first investments. After all, which fund to invest in?

In general, real estate funds – or FIIs – raise funds between investors for the purchase of properties that can later be rented or sold. The income obtained in the transactions – leasing or capital gain – is distributed among the shareholders, in the proportion in which each one invested.

In May, the number of FIIs listed on the Exchange reached 436, divided into several segments such as offices, shopping malls, logistics, hospitals, bank branches, receivables, among others. Given the diversity, choosing the first fund may not be so simple.

Danilo Bastos, founding partner of Ticker Research, recalls that there is no real estate fund more suitable when the focus of the strategy is the long term. However, the expert recognizes that, when starting in a new market, the investor arrives, in fact, full of doubts and even with a certain fear.

“In this sense, if the investor is not following any recommended portfolio, my suggestion is that the first purchase is a FoF”, guides Bastos. FoFs are real estate funds that invest in shares of other FIIs.

According to Bastos, FoFs offer at least three advantages that help in the beginning of the journey of the new FII investor: diversification, simplified information and, currently, a good entry price.

Why FoFs? For starters, they are naturally diverse.

Without knowledge about the different segments of real estate funds, choosing the first FII may not be the most comfortable task. If the investor is aware of the concept of diversification, selecting the best fund in each sector makes the beginning of the journey even more difficult.

With that in mind, João Vitor Freitas, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, also encourages novice investors to start investing through FoFs, which already have a diversified portfolio.

The largest FoF in equity, with R$ 2 billion, BTG Pactual Fundo de Fundos (BCFF11), for example, ended May with the portfolio divided into at least five segments, with emphasis on FIIs that invest in certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), representing 53%.

“FoFs are already diversified and help to avoid mistakes in the selection of specific funds when the investor is still beginning to understand the FIIs”, says Freitas.

The composition of the portfolio of real estate funds – such as that of BTG Pactual Fundo de Fundos – can be found in the management reports, released monthly by the portfolios. As they invest directly in FIIs, the documents presented by the FoFs offer a better understanding for investors starting out, analysts say.

Management reports from FoFs help to understand the market

In the opinion of the experts consulted by the InfoMoneymanagement reports from FoFs are traditionally very detailed and can help the novice investor better understand the market.

“The management reports of the FoFs are usually a lesson for the novice investor”, says Bastos. “The FoF manager tells what he is doing and it ends up being a learning experience for the FII investor”, points out the analyst, who also sees in the FoFs a good opportunity for both capital gain and extra income generation.

An example is the management report of the Hedge Top FoF II (HFOF11), a well-known FoF in the market. The text details, among other changes, that the fund made an “important reduction” in the position held in shares of VBI Prime Properties ([ativo=PVBI]a “brick” fund that invests in offices for rent.

“The portfolio has excellent quality and location. However, after appreciation throughout May, we decided to migrate part of the funds to more discounted positions, which have greater potential for returns”, completes the document.

In the XP Selection report (XPSF11), another FoF, investors can check a series of information. The composition of the portfolio is one of them: currently, the fund has 89% of the portfolio purchased in shares of FIIs and 6% in CRIs. It is also possible to know the allocation strategy, with 82% of investments aimed at income generation and 17% at capital gain. Even the origin of the acquired shares is informed (59% were purchased on the stock exchange, 31% in restricted offers and 10% in public issues).

See below the details displayed in the XPSF11 management report:

Dividends from FoFs are considered attractive

One of the great attractions of real estate funds is the division among the shareholders of the income obtained by the portfolio with the leasing and sale of real estate or even with income from securities linked to the real estate sector. The transfer, proportional to the amount invested, occurs monthly through the distribution of dividends, a resource exempt from income tax – which is another advantage of FIIs.

Considering only the funds that are part of Ifix, an index that gathers the most liquid FIIs of B3, the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) of FoFs is around 9% in the last 12 months. This rate is a reference for the income of real estate funds and is usually compared with other indicators (such as the Selic rate, for example) to have a dimension of their attractiveness.

individually, the dividend yield of FoFs varies from 6.8% – in the case of the Kilima fund (KISU11) – to 10.4% – in the case of the BlueMacaw Renda + FoF (BLMR11). Check out the dividend yield of each fund in the table below, as well as its performance over the last 12 months and its current P/VPA indicator:

Background ticker P/VPA dividend yield in the last 12 months (%) Share performance in the last 12 months (%) Bluemacaw Renda+ FoF BLMR11 0.87 10.46 -1.82 VBI Reits FoF RVBI11 0.86 10.02 -6.67 Brazil Plural FoF BPFF11 0.82 9.74 -6.52 Captaincy Reit FoF CPFF11 0.90 9.57 -4.68 More Real Estate FoF MORE11 0.75 9.23 -18.50 RBR Alpha Multistrategia RBRF11 0.82 9.03 -4.77 XP Selection XPSF11 0.82 8.98 -13.97 Rio Bravo Fund of Funds RBFF11 0.83 8.95 -6.33 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio BCIA11 0.79 8.80 -1.29 Vinci Financial Instruments VIFI11 0.77 8.79 -11.63 Kinea FoF KFOF11 0.78 8.62 -4.99 Mahogany FoF MGFF11 0.78 8.61 -14.03 CSHG Imobiliario FoF HGFF11 0.78 8.52 -4.55 Suno FoF SNFF11 0.99 8.31 -0.69 BTG Pactual FoF BCFF11 0.82 8.00 -11.21 Hedge Top FoF HFOF11 0.83 7.69 -19.58 kilima KISU11 0.84 6.82 -29.39

Source: Economatica – 07/11/2022

“The FoFs had a very weak performance in the last twelve months, with the devaluation of the quotas, and they currently offer a dividend yield high, below only the rate of receivables funds, which present a percentage of 16% per year”, says Fernando Siqueira, an analyst at Guide Investimentos

He believes that the larger, more diversified FoFs should perform better in the coming months as the discount of these portfolios to their book value decreases.

FoF quotas are discounted on the Stock Exchange

Still suffering the effects of restrictions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, and feeling competition with fixed income income boosted by the rise in interest rates in the country, most real estate funds are currently traded below book value.

The book value represents the valuation value of the assets held by a particular fund, and is different from the market value – that is, the price at which it is quoted on the stock exchange.

For those who believe in the recovery of FIIs, the possibility of buying shares below book value becomes an opportunity for capital gain in the future. In the case of FoFs, the opportunity is twofold, says Bastos of Ticker Research.

“The FoF share is below the book value and the shares of the FIIs that are within the portfolio also trade at a discount”, he explains. “It’s called the double discount.”

According to Itaú BBA’s weekly report, FoFs are currently trading, on average, at 83% of book value. It means that they generally have a 17% discount on what could be considered their fair price.

Of the main classes of real estate funds, only office FIIs are more discounted than FoFs, being traded at 71% of book value.

The indicator used to calculate the discount of a real estate fund is called P/VPA (price over book value). The closer the indicator is to 1, the closer to fair value the share is. Below this level, the stock trades at a discount and, above, at a premium. Check the average P/VPA of the different classes of FIIs, according to Itaú BBA’s calculations:

“From the initial investment in FoFs and a better understanding of the market, the investor will be able to buy a real estate fund per month, taking advantage of other types of FIIs available on the Stock Exchange”, concludes Bastos.

