Wanted midfielder before Vidal ‘pins’ Flamengo in presentation at the new Club

Player was in the crosshairs of the Flemish board for some time, until negotiations ‘cooled down’; finally, athlete hit with traditional European football team

O Flamengo been from hell to heaven in the last few weeks. After a lot of instability in the first matches under the command of the coach Dorival Juniorthe team took shape with the new system used by the coach and scored important victories and classifications, both over Tolima, in Liberatorsand about Atlético-MG, in Brazil’s Cup.

Guaranteed in the quarterfinals of both competitions, Rubro-Negro now counts down the days to use two strong reinforcements that arrived this month: the midfielder Arturo Vidal and the attacker Everton Chives. But while the duo’s debut day doesn’t arrive, some curious stories, involving the Club’s past interests, occur in parallel.

Former flamengo interest, the midfielder Enzo Fernández was presented by benfica this Thursday (14th). River’s highlight, the 21-year-old player was sought after by Rubro-Negro, but negotiations did not progress as planned; shortly after, the Club settled with Vidal. And, on arrival at the Encarnados, the Argentine praised the team, in addition to having given a “pin” to Fla and other teams interested in him.

“I’m very happy to be here. Benfica was always the first option among so many that I had. It is a club with a lot of history and a lot of prestige and I will prepare myself in the best way so that we can win many things together.”, highlighted Enzo Fernández in his presentation.

In the Portuguese team, Enzo was hired for 10 million euros (R$ 54.4 million, at the current price), in addition to another 8 million euros (R$ 43.5 million) in bonuses for targets that can be achieved. He signed a contract with Benfica until 2027, with a release penalty of 120 million euros (R$ 652.8 million).