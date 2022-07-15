We drive the Mercedes EQS 53, AMG’s 1st electric car, worth R$1,350,000 | Electric Vehicles

Guilherme Menezes See the first impressions of the EQS 53 AMG which, today, brings together the maximum of technology within the brand

Mercedes-AMG has just launched the new EQS 53 4MATIC+ in Brazil. The full-size sedan is the first all-electric AMG production model. For R$ 1,350,000, this new German machine debuts new technologies by the manufacturer.

On the other hand, this price does not include the AMG Dynamic Plus package

(R$ 60 thousand), which increases the car’s performance through more power and features such as the drag mode. In addition, it adds engine snoring simulation function.

Among them, the system MBUX Hyperscreen

, consisting of three screens inside the car, with augmented reality technology. The cluster and passenger display are 12.3 inches, while the center display is a whopping 17.7 inches.

The interior is entirely covered in Napa and Alcantara leather, has ambient lighting, Burmester sound system

seat massage function, split sunroof, touch-sensitive buttons, sports seats, sound, audio and driving controls on the console and steering wheel, head-up display, among others.

The front view is of a AMG

, but with a more futuristic appearance. It comes with full-LED headlamps, with the AMG-specific black front grille with chrome vertical bars, the integrated Mercedes star and “AMG” lettering. The front bumper, painted in the car’s color, with gloss black accents and a chrome finish.

O EQS 53 4MATIC+

it has a drag coefficient of just 0.23 cx. The car was developed in a wind tunnel, with development on top of its diffusers, fins and a larger rear spoiler, in addition to 21-inch AMG wheels. This, combined with the motorization, results in an “electrifying” performance.

With two electric motors

which together produce 658 hp and 96 kgfm, can accelerate to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, with a final speed limited to 220 km/h. Still, it has an estimated range of between 526 km and 580 km, according to manufacturer data.

With the additional performance package, it goes to 761 hp and 101 kgfm, with acceleration to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. The autonomy follows that of the model without the AMG Dynamic Plus

.

The battery pack has 107.8 kWh. To the recharge

when using a fast station (with up to 200 kW), it takes 31 minutes to go from 10% to 80% (versus 10 hours with the Wallbox), or 19 minutes to reach 300 km of autonomy.

in our first impressions

, we realized the car’s ability to adapt to Brazilian streets and avenues. Depending on the driving mode, the car can be as smooth as any other large sedan of the brand or, if the driver wants it, vertiginously fast, as if it were a AMG V8 biturbo

only even more responsive.

Disclosure Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 AMG has a very modern interior, with three main screens and LED on all sides

There are so many functions inside the car that we didn’t even have enough time to explore all the features, arranged in its three interfaces. The screen in front of the driver is the cluster

multifunctional digital device, which can reproduce information from two multimedia centers

. The largest of them is positioned in the center, while the other is in front of the passenger, who can also control it independently.

THE Mercedes-Benz

is just at the beginning of the work on top of the first electric AMG in Brazil

. First impressions show that the technology present in electric cars is fully consistent with the sporting proposal.

And after also driving AMG combustion models, we see that the manufacturer managed to leave the electric with the same essence. The customer decided to purchase a EQS AMG

you won’t wonder if you should have opted for a “conventional” AMG.