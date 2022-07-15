website leaks what was the salary of each actor in Stranger Things 4

the fourth season of Stranger Things was a real success in Netflix. With a breathtaking plot and iconic deaths, the brothers duffer managed to create an atmosphere of terror. vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) introduced himself as a big “boss” of the inverted worldresponsible for the kidnapping of Will at the beginning of the series and other attacks.

Max (Sadie Sink) was one of the victims, but survived after being resurrected by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Despite having a great prominence, the redhead did not receive great values, according to a website specializing in entertainment ‘Just Jared’. The eight episodes released between May and July were watched by 7.2 billion minutesbreaking records on the platform.

“When it comes to speed, the bottom line is, ‘How much are we willing to commit to get these episodes out soon? Is it more important to give him what he wants faster or get all the details right without being too forgiving?’ I don’t worry too much about the date (about the release of season five)”said Matt Dufferin an interview with ‘Collider’.

Check out the full ranking!

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – $350,000 per episode

Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) – $350,000 per episode

David Harbor (Jim Hopper) – $350,000 per episode

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) – $250K per episode

Noah Schnapp (Will) – $250,000 per episode

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) – $250,000 per episode

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) – $250K per episode

Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) – $250,000 per episode

Natalia Dyer (Nancy) – $250,000 per episode

Sadie Sink (Max) – $150K per episode