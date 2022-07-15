Where do grain prices go?

Commodity prices on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) closed down in yesterday’s session and the market wonders where the quotes are going. The opinion of the Consulting AgResource Brasil is that “volatility should continue to move prices based on the macroeconomic scenario, fighting against fundamentals”.

“The drop in prices is mainly due to the fear of recession, also noted by the strengthening of the US currency, the drop is reinforced by the exit of funds in long positions awaiting the US inflation data that [foram] disclosed [nesta quarta-feira, 13 de Julho]”, says AgResource Brasil Consulting.

The USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Forecast (WASDE) Report, released on Tuesday, July 12, reduced the soybean crop by 3.67 million tons and increased ending stocks of corn. “Global oilseed supply and demand forecasts for 2022/23 include lower production, lower exports, higher crushing and lower ending stocks compared to last month,” the official US official said.

According to the Head of Grains at Datagro Consultoria, França Junior, the figures from the US Department of Agriculture came in “mixed, but with a large predominance of negative information on the prices of soybeans, corn, wheat and cotton”.

For Luiz Pacheco, a senior analyst at TF Agroeconomic Consulting, Chicago’s sharply lowered closings, the basis for export prices, dragged down FOB prices for Brazilian corn and eased competition on domestic prices. “This triggered profit-taking by investors on the B3, pushing the closings into the negative sector,” he pointed out.

“Basically, grain prices should rise. However, with the strong global recession, they may fall, because all over the world everything is more expensive and people consume less. That’s why commodities are falling. In addition, China has returned to impose lockdowns, which also reduces consumption and, on the other hand, the climate is favorable in the US, increasing supply,” he explains.

According to the specialist, there is a good chance that everything will actually fall: “But, in the case of corn, the second half of the year is when demand is higher in Brazil, so it can rise internally and in the case of wheat, with little availability, ditto, although the final consumer is not accepting the high prices and the products are accumulating on the shelves, causing a reverse effect of reducing demand”, concludes Pacheco.