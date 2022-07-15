Who is an Entrepreneur Who Wanted to Buy Debts

At the beginning of June, the auction of the debentures of the company MMX Sudeste, commanded by Eike Batista, was opened. Debentures are debt securities that, if sold, will give the entrepreneur a chance to pay off some of the debt he has accumulated over the past few years.

The minimum bid for this auction, determined by the Minas Gerais Court of Justice, was US$ 350 million (R$ 1.9 billion) and could reach US$ 500 million (R$ 2.7 billion).

For that amount, only one interested in buying Eike Batista’s bonds appeared. This is Renato da Cruz Costa, owner of RC Group, which is based in New York. The businessman offered to pay the US$ 350 million in cash.

In a video posted on the company’s YouTube channel, Renato says he is a financial advisor and that his firm is an “essentially Brazilian company turned to the world”.

Check without funds, suspicion and embezzlement and other controversies

Even though he is interested in buying the debts of Eike Batista’s company, Renato da Cruz Costa has some controversies on his resume, according to journalist Malu Gaspar, from “O Globo”.

Costa is the subject of at least 18 lawsuits in Brazil, in addition to being accused of embezzlement and defaulting on various expenses.

The lawsuits are registered in the São Paulo Court of Justice systems in the name of Costa and the former company he owned, RC Prime Operação e Negócios. These processes were confirmed by the UOL in access to the public consultation of processes made available by the TJSP.

The processes are varied. Renato da Cruz Costa is accused, for example, of having appropriated two cars rented from a car rental company in Belo Horizonte in 2019. The lawsuit was filed against RC Prime, which was ordered to pay BRL 272,000. There are no records that the amount was deposited into the company’s account.

Costa was also accused of having given a bad check in the amount of R$6,500.

The businessman has lawsuits in the United States. In New York, he was accused of owing more than $50,000 in rent without leaving the property. The litigation lasted three years until it reached an agreement with the space owner in early 2022.

What are the advantages of buying debt from Eike?

The debentures, which are MMX Sudeste’s debt securities, date from 2008. At the time, they were issued to raise funds for the company to operate the Minas-Rio project, an iron ore production complex owned by mining company Anglo American.

The titles were passed on to Eike when the British multinational bought Minas-Rio from MMX that year.

According to economist José Carlos Buffon Júnior, coordinator of the Qualified Committee on Public Finance at IBEF-ES, the entrepreneur who buys the bonds at the auction will be entitled to the papers that belong to Eike Batista.

“The specific benefit of this auctioned security is a percentage of 2.415% participation in Ebitda [lucro da empresa antes dos juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] from Anglo Ferrous Brasil, formerly Minas-Rio, which Eike sold in 2008. The debentures will give the owner the right to receive this interest from January 2025 until 2049, approximately US$ 6 million per month (R$ 32.4 million) , according to some reviews,” says Buffon.

Economist Gabriel Meira, director of the IBEF Academy, says that the fact that the bonds are sold to pay Eike Batista’s debts does not change the benefits for the investor who buys them.

“There are two markets. The primary market is when the company issues the debentures and they pass to a holder, which in this case was Eike. And the secondary market: in this case, Eike can sell to anyone who wants to buy these securities. liquidate these bonds to pass the money to whoever is the bankrupt estate [os credores de Eike] of the process”, he explained.

RC Group would have priority. If a company raised the bid, Renato’s group could cover the offer within 24 hours.

No bank guarantees and competition

But the auction did not go as planned. Renato da Cruz Costa did not present the bank guarantees, so he cannot actively participate in the auction, according to “O Globo” columnist Lauro Jardim.

Also according to the journalist, four other investors qualified for the auction. All of them foreigners. However, none of them presented a proposal with the minimum value stipulated by the TJ Mineiro (US$ 350 million).

For this reason, Judge Claudia Batista, from the 1st Business Court of Minas Gerais, authorized a new public notice, this time with a period of 30 days. The difference is that, in this one, there will be no minimum bid. The entrepreneur who offers the highest bid will take the MMX titles.

Defense by Renato da Cruz Costa

Over the past week, the report by the UOL tried several contacts with the defense of Renato da Cruz Costa. However, the investor, like his company, does not have websites or social networks.

The public lawsuits against the investor, which can be accessed by anyone on the São Paulo Court of Justice website, do not feature Renato’s defense lawyers.

The report of UOL tried to contact lawyers who have lawsuits against Renato in an attempt to get to the investor’s defense. However, none responded to calls and messages via WhatsApp.