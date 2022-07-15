Why does the James Webb telescope show stars with eight points

Oscar del Barco Novillo and Francisco J. Ávila Gómez

The Conversation

Credit, NASA photo caption, Image of the star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 taken by James Webb in his calibration process

We already have the first image of the universe provided by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and it shows eight points.

This is the deepest image of the early universe in the infrared range, taken on June 7, 2022, after twelve and a half hours of exposure.

Credit, NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI photo caption, First image of the deep Universe taken by the James Webb Space Telescope in the infrared range

In the foreground, we see the galaxies of the SMACS 0723 cluster, located 4.2 billion light-years away. We also see distorted shapes of more distant (and so far unknown) galaxies just behind the cluster, whose light has been deflected by the gravitational lens of SMACS 0723.

Faced with such an unprecedented image, we can ask ourselves the following questions: how is James Webb able to obtain such images? Why is an eight-pointed star image recorded when viewing an object as a star?

Let’s answer these questions by taking a closer look at the optics of this amazing space telescope.

James Webb’s Optical Instruments

The formation of an image can be understood as a simple process in which light coming from an object is projected onto a plane.

To make the correspondence between the object and the plane, an optical system is needed, which, in the case of the simplest telescopes, is composed of two elements: eyepiece and objective. Its purpose is to allow a correct focus of the object.

In the case of digital imaging (as we do with our cell phones), this light is captured by a sensor whose objective is to transform light energy into a digital image. Generally, we distinguish between traditional sensors based on charge-coupled devices (CCD) and those formed by metal oxide semiconductors (CMOS).

Credit, Kindness O. del Barco Novillo and FJ Ávila Gómez photo caption, Photo sensors for digital imaging CCD (left) and CMOS (right)

In this sense, the James Webb Space Telescope incorporates four key instruments based on optical sensors to observe the cosmos in infrared:

1. MIRI (Middle Infrared Observation Instrument): covers a wavelength range of five to 28 microns. It will allow the observation of distant galaxies and stars in formation.

2. NIRCam (Near Infrared Observation Camera): This camera will allow the observation of the most distant objects in space, in the spectrum range from 0.6 to 5 microns.

3. NIRSpec (near infrared spectrometer): it is the only instrument that does not contain a camera and will be able to analyze the different wavelengths of very distant emission sources. You can observe 100 objects at the same time.

4. FGS/NIRISS (Alignment Sensors and Near Infrared Imaging): will allow the telescope to be properly aligned to obtain high quality images, especially the detection and characterization of exoplanets in the 0.8 to 5 micron range.

Credit, NASA/STScl photo caption, JWST instruments are housed in a module behind the primary mirror, on the cold side of the telescope (protected by the huge tennis court-sized sunscreen)

The answer lies in diffraction

When James Webb records an image of a star, the diffraction of light (due to the hexagonal geometry of the telescope’s primary mirror) is the cause of a typical “eight-pointed star” shaped pattern.

But what exactly does this optical phenomenon of diffraction consist of?

The definition is simple, although its mathematical treatment can be quite complex. Diffraction is the deviation in the rectilinear propagation of waves (in our case, light waves) as they pass through an opening or the edges of an obstacle.

As a general example, in this animation you can see how the water oscillations (coming from the right) are diffracted by a small opening, changing its propagation direction.

This phenomenon is more evident when the dimensions of the diffracted object are smaller or equal to the wavelength of the oscillations.

Credit, Kindness O. del Barco Novillo and FJ Ávila Gómez photo caption, The diffraction phenomenon is more evident as the aperture size is smaller than the wavelength

First observed and described in the 17th century by the Italian astronomer Francesco María Grimaldi, the diffraction of light is a clear manifestation of the wave theory of light waves defended, among others, by Christian Huygens, Thomas Young and Agustin Fresnel (in opposition to the corpuscular theory of light). of Isaac Newton).

In everyday life, many diffraction phenomena can be observed: if we look at a pole at night through a mosquito net (formed by a square mesh), we can see a kind of cross. When we illuminate a compact disc with white light, we appreciate a wide range of colors.

Credit, Kindness O. del Barco Novillo and FJ Ávila Gómez photo caption, The typical diffraction when viewing a light pole through a square mesh and the diffraction produced by a compact disc due to its microscopic structure

Diffraction is not only dependent on the size of the aperture or diffraction obstacle, but also has a significant influence on geometry. In the case of a reflector-type space telescope, the greatest diffractive charge is due to the primary mirror.

In these circular geometry mirrors, the diffractive pattern consists of a series of concentric circles, the central one being the one with maximum intensity (also called “Airy disk”).

For square geometries, the diffraction image is formed by a cross. In this case, the hexagonal geometry of the telescope’s primary mirror generates a six-pointed star diffraction image.

Credit, NASA/STScl photo caption, Depending on the geometry of the primary mirror, the diffraction pattern will consist of concentric circles (circular), a cross (square) and 6-pointed stars (hexagonal).

So what happens to the eight-pointed starry image recorded by James Webb?

The key is in the primary mirror struts, which also contribute to the telescope’s diffraction. As a consequence, two horizontal dots appear intersecting the 6 mentioned above.

Credit, NASA/STScl photo caption, The effect of primary mirror supports on the JWST diffraction image

Therefore, the stellar images recorded by its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope (with an almost circular primary mirror), present star images with four points (taking into account their geometry and their supports) and not eight, like James Webb.

Credit, NASA photo caption, Comparison of the same area of ​​deep space made by JWST (8-pointed star images) and Hubble (4-pointed)

Relevance of these new images

Observing the deepest universe is equivalent to studying the oldest and most primitive universe, just when the first galaxies were forming.

It’s not just that looking at the image of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 we find new and unknown galaxies – we are entering the very first moments of the universe.

The infrared light detected by James Webb took 13 billion years to reach it (the age of the universe is about 13.7 billion years).

NASA scientists who had access to these first images are known to be moved by their quality and beauty. It will only be a first step in the progress of observing the cosmos.

Undoubtedly, James Webb’s upcoming captures will continue to thrill us, at least as much as the first.

*This article was originally published on The Conversation.

Oscar del Barco Novillo is Associate Professor in Optics at the University of Murcia (Spain).

Francisco Javier Ávila Gómez is assistant professor, doctor in applied physics (optics) at the University of Zaragoza (Spain).