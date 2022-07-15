Why does the James Webb telescope show stars with eight points

Raju Singh 2 hours ago Technology Comments Off on Why does the James Webb telescope show stars with eight points 1 Views

  • Oscar del Barco Novillo and Francisco J. Ávila Gómez
  • The Conversation*

Image of the star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 taken by the JWST in its calibration process where eight points can be clearly seen

Credit, NASA

photo caption,

Image of the star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 taken by James Webb in his calibration process

We already have the first image of the universe provided by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and it shows eight points.

This is the deepest image of the early universe in the infrared range, taken on June 7, 2022, after twelve and a half hours of exposure.

Credit, NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

photo caption,

First image of the deep Universe taken by the James Webb Space Telescope in the infrared range

In the foreground, we see the galaxies of the SMACS 0723 cluster, located 4.2 billion light-years away. We also see distorted shapes of more distant (and so far unknown) galaxies just behind the cluster, whose light has been deflected by the gravitational lens of SMACS 0723.

Faced with such an unprecedented image, we can ask ourselves the following questions: how is James Webb able to obtain such images? Why is an eight-pointed star image recorded when viewing an object as a star?

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

🚨 APPLE ON OFFER | iPhone 11 and 12 are heavily discounted at Magazine Luiza

Two of Apple’s most cost-effective cell phones to buy today are on offer at Magazine …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved