William Bonner breaks the silence and reveals the real reason for his absence from Jornal Nacional: “I will disappear from the bench”

the removal of William Bonner from the bench of National Journal continues to raise doubts among viewers. Some hypotheses about the journalist being sick or even retiring from the news were raised by the public, mainly because of his disappearance on social networks.

However, this past week, Bonner revealed the real reason why he is away from the newspaper’s helm. The announcement was made through a video, published on the official profile of Jornal Nacional, on Instagram. In it, the journalist reveals that he is creating a special project alongside the production and that, for this reason, he would have to be absent at times.

According to Bonner, this project of the station will be launched during the elections and that, in addition to it, some editions of JN will not have the presence of Renata Vasconcellos, William’s partnership on the bench. Also according to the same, this relay will be done for some more time, until everything is finalized.

“Renata and I are involved in a parallel project to Jornal Nacional daily. It is for this reason that, every now and then, I will disappear from the bench. From time to time, Renata will be out. And sometimes we’ll meet on the bench. It is because, on alternate days, we are absent to participate in a special project that is being produced for this year’s elections.” he explained.