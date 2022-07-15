With Bolsonaro present, Congress enacts amendment that allows pre-election social package | Policy

The National Congress promulgated this Thursday (14) the constitutional amendment that authorizes a “state of emergency” in the country. The measure is a way of circumventing the legislation and thus allowing the government to create a series of benefits on the eve of the elections.

The constitutional amendment was approved by the Senate in June and by the Chamber of Deputies this week.

Chamber approves basic text of the PEC that expands temporary social benefits in election year

The promulgation of the text was made in a solemn session of the Congress with the presence of the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG); from the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL); and parliamentarians.

In an unusual act, President Jair Bolsonaro, who sees in the amendment the possibility of improving performance in electoral polls, also attended Congress to participate in the enactment – ​​a necessary step for the text to come into force.

The president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Minister Humberto Martins, and the ministers of state: Adolfo Sachsida (Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil), Bruno Bianco (Advocacy General of the Union), José Carlos Oliveira (Labor and Pensions), Ciro Nogueira (Civil House), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security) and Célio Faria (Government Department).

During a speech at the session, Bolsonaro thanked parliament for approving measures to face the economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Among other points, the enacted amendment increases the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600 until the end of the year.

Bolsonaro, who seeks votes in the female electorate, highlighted that most of the beneficiaries are women, “very important people”. “No man can dream of growing up in life without having a woman in his life,” he said.

The president also said that the country is “returning to pre-pandemic normality” and projected a reduction in inflation for the coming months.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said that the seriousness of the country’s situation “demanded a quick response” from the Legislature, and highlighted the speed in approving the constitutional amendment in both Houses.

“Could Congress not remain silent in the face of such disheartening numbers [da alta inflação e do aumento da pobreza]. And, in fact, we did not remain: despite being PECs – which, by their very nature and by constitutional and regimental prescriptions, require a longer and more meticulous consideration by parliament – the matters were processed quickly in both Houses” , said the senator.

“We aim to combat the inflationary effects borne by Brazilians on several fronts, either by directly increasing the income of the most vulnerable and most affected sections of the population, or by reducing costs linked to the price of fuel,” added Pacheco.

Arthur Lira said that Congress had approved measures to “mitigate the crisis that has dragged on for more than two years”. And he said the Covid-19 pandemic “has compromised health and income”.

“The Legislative Power continues to give evidence that it seeks to face challenges faced by Brazilian society”, he declared.

Among other points, the amendment increases the value of Auxílio Brasil, expands the Gas Voucher and creates a “voucher” for truck drivers and taxi drivers. (see more below).

According to the text, all benefits end in Decembersecond month after the election.

The government plans to begin payments on August 9. However, according to the Ministry of Economy, four of the seven benefits provided for in the amendment depend on future regulations, including those intended for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

The expansions of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás depend only on the issue of provisional measures (MPs) to take effect.

The approval of the PEC in Congress, especially in the Chamber of Deputies, took place in an express rite.

The president of the Chamber and supporter of Jair Bolsonaro, Arthur Lira, used regimental maneuvers and changed rules to ensure the presence of deputies in the vote, among them, allowing remote registration and that parliamentarians on medical leave could vote.

Lira also linked the PEC for the social package to the PEC for biofuels, which was already in the pipeline. As a result, the PEC “Kamikaze” did not need to go through, for example, the Constitution, Justice and Citizenship Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber, responsible for examining the constitutionality of all matters to be voted on by the plenary. Therefore, the maneuver also shortened the processing time of the proposal.

The PEC for biofuels incorporates into the Constitution a provision that guarantees a tax difference between fossil fuels, such as gasoline, and biofuels, such as ethanol.

Although contrary to the artifice that authorizes the government to declare a “state of emergency” in the country in order to create and pay benefits within three months of the election – which, under normal conditions, the legislation prohibits – opposition parliamentarians voted in favor of the PEC.

According to the deputies, it is necessary to provide assistance to the poorest part of the population, hit by the economic crisis that made Brazil return to the United Nations Hunger Map.

The amendment establishes a state of emergency in 2022, due to the “extraordinary and unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels and their derivatives and the social impacts resulting from them”.

The text paves the way for a number of benefits. See below:

Brazil Aid: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion). Depends on MP edition;

expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast and registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion). Depends on MP edition; Self-employed truck drivers: creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion). Depends on federal regulation;

creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion). Depends on federal regulation; Gas Assistance: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion). Depends on MP edition;

increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion). Depends on MP edition; Transport for the elderly: compensation to the states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion). Depends on federal regulation;

compensation to the states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion). Depends on federal regulation; Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion). Depends on federal regulation;

benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion). Depends on federal regulation; Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations. Depends on MP edition;

transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations. Depends on MP edition; Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline. Depends on state regulations.

With PEC ‘Kamikaze’, spending ceiling undergoes 5th change in Bolsonaro government

Dubbed the “PEC Kamikaze” by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes — when the government had not yet considered sponsoring the measure — the proposal foresees an additional expenditure of R$ 41.2 billion not foreseen in the federal budget.

This Thursday (14), Guedes said that the so-called “PEC Kamikaze” is, in fact, the “PEC das Bondades”.

Floor for nursing professionals

Also at this Thursday’s session (14), Congress enacted a constitutional amendment that makes it possible to set a national floor for the remuneration of nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives.

The amendment includes in the Constitution the provision that a federal law will establish salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives.

The bill that creates the aforementioned federal law has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, but has not yet been sent for presidential sanction. This is because parliamentarians considered that the provision should be included in the Constitution, to try to avoid lawsuits that could suspend the floor. For that, congressmen understand, it was necessary to enact the amendment beforehand.

Also enacted this Thursday (14) was the constitutional amendment that limits the number of appeals that can be presented to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The amendment adds a device to filter the possibilities in which an appeal can be presented to the STJ: the “relevance of infraconstitutional federal law issues”.

Supporters of the change in the Constitution say the filter’s objective is to “decongest” the justice system, “reducing the number of special appeals with the STJ”.

President of the Court, Minister Humberto Martins followed the promulgation of the PEC in the Senate plenary.