With classification, Fortaleza surpasses the club’s goal in the Copa do Brasil

The Clássico-Rei this Wednesday, 14, was better for Fortaleza, despite having been defeated by 1 to 0 to Ceará. The result guaranteed Leão do Pici in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil for the second consecutive year, and, consequently, the elimination of Alvinegro de Porangabuçu.

With the classification assured to the quarter-finals of the national competition, Fortaleza not only reached, but surpassed another goal of the club imposed before the beginning of the season. Leão do Pici’s expectation was to advance, at least, to the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

So far, all the goals set by the club have been met. In the Ceará Championship, the objective was to be champion, while in the Northeast Cup, the expectation was to reach at least the semifinal. In both competitions, Fortaleza took the cup.

In the Copa Libertadores, the leonine board expected to qualify for the knockout stage or stay in third place in the group, which would guarantee a spot in the Copa Sudamericana. Leão reached the round of 16 of Liberta, when he was eliminated by Estudiantes-ARG.

To close the sports planning with a golden key, it remains for Fortaleza to guarantee a spot in an international competition via the Brazilian Championship. For this, Tricolor will need to recover in the competition and leave the relegation zone.

