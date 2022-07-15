With intense pain, fever and skin lesions, he discovered monkey pox – 07/15/2022

Economist João Almeida*, 33, participated in São Paulo’s LGBTQIA+ parade in June this year. After that, he went to a gay sauna, which he said was quite full, with about 400 people. After a period of almost a week, he began to feel discomfort in the anus area, enlarged nodes in the groin, chills, fever and a lot of body pain. “I couldn’t even get up to eat,” he recalls.

When he went to Hospital Emílio Ribas, a reference in the care of infectious diseases in São Paulo, the suspicion of monkeypox was raised and, two days later, confirmed. Read John’s full account:

“After the LGBTQIA+ parade, I went to a sauna, had fun and everything. But it was insanely crowded, with like 400 people. I never saw that. I minimized the risks, I never thought anything could happen.

I use PreP [medicamento que evita uma infecção por HIV caso ocorra exposição ao vírus] for some time and I usually take great care when having sex [até porque a PreP só evita HIV e não outras infecções sexualmente transmissíveis]using a condom.

But on this day, I had a lot of carelessness and I left there worried. My biggest fear was getting an STI (sexually transmitted infection). I didn’t think about monkeypox—or monkeypox—they had few cases at the time. It would be very unlucky.

Pain, fever and exhaustion

After a week, I started to feel discomfort in the anal mucosa, an itching. Enlarged glands appeared in my groin, which was what increased my concern for an infection. Two days later, I started having a lot of back pain and chills.

I came home from work exhausted, I couldn’t even get up to eat, I took a ‘dragged’ shower. At night, I had a lot of chills and fever. I knew something was wrong.

The next day, I felt the same symptoms and decided to go straight to Hospital Emílio Ribas. I suspected monkeypox, but I didn’t want to believe it.

When the doctor saw me, he immediately raised a strong suspicion. But as I still didn’t have any skin lesions, he asked me to wait a while to do the exams. At this time, they also raised the suspicion of syphilis.

So the doctor said, ‘Go home and when the skin lesions appear, you come here and we do the exam’. Said and done, my fever dropped and the lesions began to pop up. It appeared on the chest and in the corner of the mouth, in addition to the anal mucosa.

Injury near John’s chest region Image: Personal archive

Exam is traumatic

That part was pretty nasty. How they need to pop this lesion — like a pimple — to swab it [cotonete] in the injury, it hurts a lot. I took the exam on June 30th and on July 2nd it was positive.

The orientation was to stay at home for 15 days, but the worst was the discomfort, pain and itching in the anus region. I used some medicine that relieved the pain for a short time. It was desperate. I went back to the hospital because I couldn’t take it, I took some medicine and it got a little better.

Then injuries appeared on the wrist, back, near the shoulder and foot. But they are quite different from the images we saw of monkeypox. They look like pimples, only you can’t pop them. Some were shaped like blisters, but I didn’t have any itching or pain from the lesions.

After the 15 days, I’m fine, I could do anything, but the injuries still haven’t formed the healing crust, so the doctor still hasn’t released me to come out of isolation. I’ll wait another week until this all gets better.

Rash on John’s foot that resembles a blister or pimple Image: Personal archive

It gives me despair mainly because of work, because I had to enter the INSS (National Institute of Social Security). The company calls and you need to talk about the monkeypox certificate. What will they think? But I managed, without exposing myself too much.

The important thing is the alert that remains. I had already read some information from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States) that called attention to the patterns of anal, genital and mouth lesions, especially among the MSM group, men who have sex with men.

I could have even suspected covid, but the anal discomfort couldn’t go unnoticed. At the hospital, there were other men with the same symptoms as me, waiting to be tested. It was a traumatic and painful experience, but I’m better.”

Understand monkey pox

It is a viral zoonosis, that is, an infectious disease that passes from animals to humans, caused by the virus of the same name (monkey pox). This virus is a member of the family of orthopoxvirusthe same as the smallpox virus, a disease that has already been eradicated from humans.

He had a wrist injury, but it has now healed (no longer transmitting the disease) Image: Personal archive

Although the population of homosexual or bisexual men is the most affected at the moment, according to doctors, it is important to point out that the disease is not exclusive to this group, but this is a way of alerting them if symptoms arise.

Anyone is subject to monkeypox, mainly because transmission is via droplets of saliva — through very close contact — or by touching secretions from skin lesions. A measure to avoid exposure to the virus is hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel.

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s wounds — this includes skin contact or material that has had skin contact, for example towels or sheets used by someone who is sick.

main symptoms

Skin rashes (which look like pimples or blisters)

skin redness

Fever

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

Cough

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Skin lesions can be located on the extremities of the body, such as feet, hand, face, in addition to the anus, perineum region or genitals, causing pain or itching. Rashes can also appear inside the mouth, vagina and anus. According to doctors, so far, the cases tend to be mild and pass spontaneously.

*The name and profession were changed at the request of the interviewee.