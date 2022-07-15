With new inflation projection, minimum wage may grow less than expected in 2023, points out Economy | Economy

The minimum wage in 2023 may be lower than initially planned by the government, if the new inflation estimate released by the Ministry of Economy this Thursday (14) is confirmed.

The portfolio’s forecast for the National Consumer Price Index (INPS) went from 8.10% to 7.41%. The INPC, an inflation index, is used for the annual correction of the minimum wage.

Currently, the minimum wage is R$1,212. If the INPC increases by 7.41%, the minimum wage will rise to R$ 1,301.81 as of January of the next year — lower than the R$ 1,310.17 estimated in May, when the government believed that the INPC would rise of 8.1%.

However, the new forecast for the minimum wage is higher than the R$ 1,294, provided for in the Budget Guidelines Law project (LDO), presented by the government in April, when the economic team calculated an INPC of 6.70% this year. The bill was passed by Congress this week.

The new estimated value this Thursday is provisional. If the inflation measured by the INPC in 2022 is different from the estimate, the government will have to review the minimum value. The Constitution establishes that the adjustment cannot be less than the inflation of the previous year.