With Vidal and Cebolinha, Dorival will have a good doubt to climb Flamengo

Soon after qualifying over Atlético-MG, for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo announced the hiring of Arturo Vidal and with it came a big (and great) headache for coach Dorival Júnior. Just now, the coach seems to have found the ideal team, after the emblematic victory against a powerful Rooster who was inoperative and dominated throughout the match.

Coincidentally, last Wednesday’s lineup is the same as the one that massacred Tolima, 7-1, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabigol and Pedro, together, made Flamengo have a gala performance, referring to the magical year of 2019, when Rubro-Negro won and convinced on the field.

In addition to Vidal, Dorival Júnior will also have to find a place for Everton Cebolinha. The problem is finding who deserves to leave the team. Starting with the attack, Pedro is having a great time for Flamengo, with five goals and three assists in the last four games. Gabigol has more modest numbers, just four goals in the same period. However, he is the team’s top scorer in the season and carries with him the nickname of predestined, always corresponding in decisive moments, a period in which the season already finds itself.

Éverton Ribeiro, working more from the inside and not so spiky at the end, also grew in production. Not to mention he is the captain of the team. As for Arrascaeta, the Uruguayan does not even enter into a discussion, given that he has always maintained regularity. With this scenario, it is difficult for Cebolinha to join the team, given that the player works on the left wing and this role is not part of the current tactical scheme, which has two midfielders and two forwards, who float or attack the empty space .

Vidal, on the other hand, has more chances to join the team and keep it in place, as he would not change his tactical disposition. The Chilean can take the place of Thiago Maia, as second midfielder, managing to keep his grip on the marking, but with an extra touch of quality in the frame of the plays. João Gomes, one of the pillars of the defensive system, currently also has untouchable status, both for the coach and for the Nation. The truth is that these are great reinforcements and that will help Rubro-Negro a lot.

“We have nothing to say about Vidal in terms of football. He has played for the best teams in the world. I think his experience will be very important for this group. I hope he can be among us on the pitch soon. And Cebolinha, we know the quality he has, what he did here at Grêmio and at Benfica too. It’s good to have him on our side now “, said Arrascaeta in an interview with FlaTV.

Vidal and Everton Cebolinha will be able to debut from next Monday (18), the date that marks the reopening of the transfer window. Until then, Dorival Júnior’s headache will be bearable. This Saturday, Flamengo faces Coritiba, at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília. Another chance for the holders to confirm themselves even more.