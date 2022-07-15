Without commodities, what’s the bottom? – Money Times

Known for great exposure in commoditiesO Ibovespa (IBOV) has melted in recent months amid the fall in the iron ore It’s from Petroleum.

Only OK (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4), two of the main Brazilian companies, have a 25% share in the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange.

In this Thursday’s session (14), the Ibovespa has another day of lows, dropping almost 2.5% on the day’s minimum score, below 96 thousand points, with disappointing profits of Wall Street intensifying fears of a recession.

What is the bottom line for the Ibovespa?

In the first half, the commodities were one of the main responsible for the peak of the Ibovespawhen it reached 120 thousand points in April, pulled by the war of Ukraine.

Without this aid, will the index fall further? According to analysts consulted by the Money Timesyea.

For Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asseta handbag can get even more hurt with the collapse of the commodities. However, he does not risk saying what the minimum score of the index is.

“It can be in the range of 95,000 to 100,000 until the elections. Then it will depend on who wins. In an optimistic scenario, if the market likes the president’s proposal, it can test the market target of 120 thousand for the end of the year, but very difficult to defend”, he says.

Victor Benndorffrom the analysis house that bears his name, notes that commoditiesas proteins and paper & celluloseremain “structurally strong”.

“However, the ore sector presents significant corrections. the level of Petroleum remains attractive. We see a watershed in the Ibovespa at 96 thousand points”, he adds.

In the view of Matheus Spiess, from empiricus, we are close to rock bottom. “Looking at the stock market, in a super pessimistic scenario, the Ibovespa would go to 90 thousand points”, he adds.

Despite this, he points out that the commodities are “super cheap” and now “may be a good time to buy these papers”.

“Of course, these actions can get cheaper. In the short term, they are reacting to falling commodity prices. In the long term, they react to the valuation and operational efficiency they have gained over the last few years. These companies have a lot of cash. It is attractive to have this sector in the portfolio”, he adds.

End of the commodity cycle?

With the collapse of Petroleum of iron oreit would be correct to say that handbag is closing a cycle? To the Guide Investmentsit is indeed possible to speak of the “end of the rise in commodities”.

“Commodities usually perform well at the end of the economic cycle. Both in 2008 and now, the prices of commodities peaked about six months after the stock market peaked. the fall of commodities have clear implications for the inflationmonetary policy and also for the stock market”, he says.

The brokerage maintains that there is a rotation of capital in the handbagwith investors leaving those stocks to enter consumer sectors such as retail.

In the last 30 days, for example, companies commodities plummeted, while shares linked to consumption rose. Magazine Luiza and Via are the most notable examples, with a surge of over 25% in just over a week.

“We believe that this trend should continue in the coming months and we list some names with good prospects: Cyrela (CYRE3), Renner stores (LREN3), American (AMER3), BRF (BRFS3) and AmBev (ABEV3) in addition to some names that we already have in our portfolios such as Weg (WEGE3) and Totvs (TOTS3)”, completes Guide.

Managers are also starting to look more closely at “cheap” consumer stocks. João Landau, from Vista Capital, stated during an episode to podcast Market Makers who is buying consumer stocks, while he got rid of the Petrobras papers.

