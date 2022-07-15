Without previous warning! Another game returns as a surprise to Xbox Game Pass

The new games for Xbox Game Pass during the first half of this month of July have already arrived in the different catalogs of the successful service Redmond, and in their company we learn that a new game returns to Xbox Game Pass from surprise. This time we’re talking about My Friend Pedro, that arrived on the service in 2020 and left in 2021, but now, just like the return of the Yakuza saga, the title developed by DeadToast Entertainment and published by Devolver Digital is back on the market. PRAÇA Game Pass, Console and Android (xCloud).

Although, as the reliable Idle Sloth revealed via Twitter, in addition to My Friend Peppa Pig and 3 other games, the surprise arrival of My Friend Pedro has been confirmed on Xbox Game Pass. My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination and one man’s struggle to destroy anyone in his path at the behest of a smart banana. Strategic use of split aim, slow motion and elegant windows create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

My Friend Pedro is Now Available on #XboxGamePass 🎮🖥️☁️https://t.co/iRQH2D5VD2 pic.twitter.com/C4WjWrnI7y — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84) July 14, 2022

Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over your weapons and body. Spin and spin in the air as you aim with both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to take down an unsuspecting gangster from behind. Interrupt the high-octane race with dynamic sequences like a thrilling motorcycle chase, or slow down and take a moment to think through a series of clever (and possibly fatal) physics-based puzzles.