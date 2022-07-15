Woman remembers abuse that happened 30 years ago

After the arrest of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella, last Monday (11), arrested in the act for raping a sedated patient during a cesarean section, other women recalled the feeling of helplessness and vulnerability with the exposure of the case.

Iaci Belo, a retired biology teacher from Belo Horizonte (MG), went through the same situation. “I relived my story,” says she, who was sedated and abused by an anesthesiologist while lying in a hospital bed during a curettage procedure.

At the beginning of 1991, just over 30 years ago, Iaci was admitted to MaterDei, a renowned hospital network in the capital of Minas Gerais. After years of trying to conceive and undergoing insemination processes, her dream of becoming a mother came true, but was interrupted by a miscarriage.

“I consider it the worst day of my life, it was a shock, an indescribable sadness”, says she, who, in addition to the curettage process, was abused at a time when all she needed was support and protection.

When I was coming back from sedation, I woke up feeling someone touching me, kissing me with some force. I thought I had already gone back to my room and that it was my husband. I got angry and said ‘Wow, I’m bad’.

Until she opened her eyes, she saw that she was not in the room and the worst thing was that she was not in the company of her husband, but of the anesthesiologist: “I didn’t have much reaction strength, I was still drugged, I was just trying to turn the head”, he recalls.

He running his hand all over my body, on my breasts, kissing everything, a disgusting thing. He gripped my breasts, my neck.

In the room, Iaci told what happened and tried to be calmed by everyone around her: ‘You must have dreamed’, they said. And she was convinced it hadn’t been a dream, but a great nightmare. She was discouraged from reporting, after all, it would be her post-sedation word against the city’s renowned doctor.

Hospital director discredited her

The director of the hospital at the time heard her complaint and discredited it, since the “such an anesthesiologist” had delivered her daughters and “it was great”.

As Iaci studied medicine until the fourth year, she had friends in the health field and she vented to one of them. When she spoke the name of the doctor, she was sure that her nightmare was more than real: “You didn’t dream, no, we don’t have proof, but I’ve heard several reports. You’re not the first, they keep complaining about him, but nobody can do anything”, said the doctor friend.

The same confirmation came from some friends at work. After 15 days without getting out of bed and a period of depression, Iaci slowly returned to her routine and told some friends what she had been through. “When I said his name, one of them said that someone had already gone after this guy, since his sister-in-law had also complained, but she also had no proof.”

‘I didn’t shut up’

Iaci didn’t want to be one more: “I didn’t shut up”, she says. She said that she wrote a letter to the hospital and to the Regional Council of Medicine: “And that’s it.” About 30 days after the complaint, a call was made to Iaci’s father — since his name was on the letter and he is a well-known dentist in town.

Someone from the Regional Council called my father saying: ‘Ah, talk to her to withdraw this complaint that this is nonsense, that this will go nowhere, that it makes no sense for her to complain about this famous doctor.

His father was firm, said he did not accept and they communicated: “He received a verbal warning”. Since then, she hasn’t touched on the subject again, until the anesthesiologist from Rio de Janeiro was arrested.

“A revolt arose, as if everything I had experienced for more than 30 years had come to light”, says Iaci, explaining the desire he felt to tell, so that his testimony could help other people.

It’s not because it’s a SUS hospital, it happens in fancy hospitals too. I decided to speak after 30 years, because I think that, in a way, it can help people.

After the outburst, initially made on her social network, Iaci said she felt comforted by the messages of support from family members – who already knew the story -, friends and former students.

‘Medical corporatism’

“Medical corporatism is something that really happens”, says Iaci who, to her surprise and anger, as she pointed out, made a discovery: “I decided to look up his name on the internet and I even saw him being honored by the hospital. he did it to me, he did it to other people throughout his career”, he laments.

Even without evidence, unlike the case in which nurses and nursing technicians made the recordings, Iaci reinforces the importance of the complaint.

“I had no evidence and even then I didn’t stop denouncing it. If everyone did that, even without the evidence, when the complaints piled up, somehow they would be heard”, he opines. “That’s what I did at the time and I don’t regret it, although nothing happened to him. But I did, I thought it was right to seek some justice.”