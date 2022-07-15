World Athletics starts this Friday; know where to watch | athletics

The Oregon Athletics World Cup begins this Friday, a competition initially scheduled for 2021, but postponed due to the change in the dates of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Represented by 58 athletes (23 women and 35 men), Brazil’s highlights include Alison dos Santos, in the 400m hurdles; Darlan Romani, shot put; and Thiago Braz, from pole vaulting.

Oregon World Athletics — Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Images

The competition in the city of Eugene will be broadcast live on sportv channels. The ge will also follow some tests in real time. The Oregon Athletics World Championship runs until Sunday, July 24th.

Find out when and where to attend the event:

Friday – 07/15

From 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm – sportv2 broadcasts all the races of the session, highlighting the women’s 20km race walk at 5:10 pm and the men’s 20km race walk at 7:00 pm.

From 21:00 to 00:00 – sportv broadcasts all races of the session.

Saturday – 07/16

From 15:30 to 18:00 – sportv3 broadcasts all the races of the session, highlighting the debut of Alison dos Santos in the 400m hurdles at 17:20.

From 21:00 to 23:30 – sportv2 broadcasts all the events of the session, highlighting the debut of Darlan Romani in the shot put from 22:55.

Sunday – 07/17

From 10:15 to 12:00 – sportv3 broadcasts the men’s marathon.

From 14:30 to 18:30 – sportv3 broadcasts all the races of the session.

From 8:30 pm to 12:00 am – sportv2 broadcasts all the events of the session, highlighting the men’s 110m hurdles qualifiers at 9:05 pm, the 400m hurdles semifinals at 10:03 pm and the shot put final at 10:27 pm.

Monday – 07/18

From 10:15 to 12:00 – sportv2 broadcasts the women’s marathon.

From 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm – sportv2 broadcasts all the races of the session.

From 20:30 to 00:00 – sportv2 broadcasts all the events of the session, highlighting the women’s 200m qualifiers at 18:00 and the women’s triple jump final at 18:20.

Tuesday – 07/19

From 8:20 pm to 12:00 am – sportv2 broadcasts all the events of the session, highlighting the women’s 200m semifinal at 10:05 pm and the 400m hurdles final at 11:50 pm.

Wednesday – 07/20

From 19:00 to 00:00 – sportv2 broadcasts all the races of the session.

Thursday – 07/21

From 8:30 pm to 12:00 am – sportv2 broadcasts all the events of the session, highlighting the women’s 200m final at 11:35 pm.

Friday – 07/22

From 10:15 am to 1:00 pm – sportv2 broadcasts the women’s 35km race march.

From 20:30 to 00:00 – sportv2 broadcasts all the events of the session, highlighting the men’s pole vault qualifier at 21:05, the women’s 4x100m relay heats at 21:40 and the men’s 4x100m relay heats at 22:05.

Saturday – 07/23

From 1:45 pm to 4:00 pm – sportv3 broadcasts all the races of the session.

From 8:00 pm to 12:00 am – sportv2 broadcasts all the events of the session, with emphasis on the women’s 4x400m relay heats at 9:10 pm, the men’s 4x400m relay heats at 9:40 pm, the women’s 4x100m relay finals at 11:30 pm and the men’s 4x100m relay finals at 11:50 pm .