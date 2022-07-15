Xiaomi 12 Lite and Band 7 in Brazil, Official Nothing Phone and more | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the launches of Nothing Phone 1, realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition and Xiaomi 12 Lite (with the last one already available in Brazil), rumors about the launch date and prices of the iPhone 14 line, photos taken by James satellite Webb released by NASA and first official images of the Motorola Razr 3. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Xiaomi 12 Lite and Band 7 arrive in Brazil





Xiaomi surprised everyone when it announced the Xiaomi 12 Lite last Sunday, and surprised even more with the agility in bringing the cell phone to Brazil, already putting it on sale on Tuesday. The price of R$ 4 thousand will probably discourage many people from buying it, but there is no denying that the device has its attributes. In addition to the slim body with straighter lines and a look inherited from the rest of the Xiaomi 12 line, the Xiaomi 12 Lite brings weighty technical specifications to the mid-range niche, including a Snapdragon 778G processor, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 108 megapixel camera and battery with 67W recharge. It is also very thin and light by today’s standards, just over 7 mm thick and 173 grams, and has several color options to please anyone who wants something more basic and discreet to those who like to draw attention wherever they go. . In addition to the cell phone, Xiaomi also launched in record time in Brazil the successor to the Mi Band 6, now called Xiaomi Band 7. The bracelet comes with a larger screen compatible with Always On mode, support for more than 120 physical exercises, oximeter, monitoring of sleep and heart rate reader, costing R$ 600 in the official physical and online stores of the brand.

Nothing Phone 1 released





And after many teasers and mysteries, Nothing finally presented its first cell phone. Despite all the marketing saying that it would revolutionize the industry and such, the model is nothing more than a new intermediary to compete in a market already saturated with options, which tries to stand out for its exotic look and good specification list. The look is, of course, the big draw, with transparent parts and functional LEDs on the back, thin and symmetrical edges on the front, and aluminum structure with straight lines on the sides. As beauty doesn’t set a table, Nothing also invested in a good technical sheet for the intermediate niche, including a Snapdragon 778G Plus processor, 120 Hz AMOLED screen, 50 megapixel dual camera with wide and ultrawide lenses, 4,500 mAh battery with rechargeable 33W and a three-year promise of major Android updates. Its price is similar to that of other premium intermediaries, starting at 400 pounds sterling for the English market. Even seeking to revolutionize the market, the cell phone does not come with a charger in the box.

iPhone 14 rumored release date





It is not new that it is said that the iPhone 14 line will be presented in September, something already expected by Apple’s history. Now, a new rumor points to what could be the concrete date for the announcement of the new cell phones, watches and other products of the brand: September 13th. The date is not far from what was expected, as Apple is reputed to schedule its presentations for the first two weeks of September, usually on a Tuesday. In addition to the announcement, it was also said that the pre-sale should start on the 16th of September, with shipments starting on the 23rd of the same month. What may not please you is the price. Once again, a source claims that the iPhone 14 line will be up to 100 dollars more expensive, an increase justified by global inflation, supply chain problems and factory stoppages due to the covid-19 pandemic that has not yet been fully controlled. Other analysts argue that Apple could take this increase in costs and cut its own profit margin, which is not small, leaving the increase restricted to the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models as a way to differentiate them even further. of the base versions.

Unpublished photos of the Universe





While Apple raises the price to the stars, the one who showed real stars was the James Webb telescope. Recently NASA released the first images captured by him, giving a very high quality view of points hitherto seen only by more modest sources. The main highlight is for a beautiful image of the Eta Carinae Nebula, a “nursery of stars” that lies at a distance of 6,500 to 10,000 light years from Earth. Images of Stephan’s Quintet, an apparent group of five galaxies found in the constellation of Pegasus, were also released, requiring the processing of a thousand separate images to create the landscape. New images should be released by NASA in the coming weeks, giving a better idea of ​​what exists in the immensity of the Universe that surrounds us.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition released





And back to talking about cell phones, realme presented its new flagship GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. The device is the first of the brand with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, also bringing a new look with straighter lines and highlighting the main camera of 50 megapixels. Its AMOLED screen has Full HD resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,000 Hz touch sampling, also bringing support for HDR10+. To optimize the content in games, the device comes with an auxiliary graphics chip Pixelworks X7. In addition to the main sensor, the ultrawide has the same resolution, and there is also a lens with a microscope function for 40x approximation. The battery is another highlight with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and 100W recharge, which promises to take the device from 0 to 100% in a few minutes. Initially, the realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition will only be sold in China, with prices starting at around R$2,800, leaving to wait and see if it also arrives in a global version.

First official images of the Razr 3



