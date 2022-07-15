Xiaomi 12 Lite is launched with 60% discount on AliExpress

AliExpress is promoting the worldwide launch of the new Xiaomi 12 Lite device with 60% discount (direct offer link).

Xiaomi’s mid-range model runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, has versions with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, in addition to storage between 128GB and 256GB.

The Amoled screen is 6.55 inches, has a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,300 mAh battery, including 67W fast charging technology. On the connectivity side, the Xiaomi 12 Lite supports 5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device has 3 rear cameras, the main one of 108 megapixels, and the front one of 32 megapixels. The device has portrait mode with HDR, “Selfie Glow” function, as well as focus with eye tracking.

In the AliExpress offer, the product is imported directly from China to Brazil with free shipping. Promotional prices vary between R$ 2,144.67 and R$ 3,179.19, depending on the amount of RAM memory and storage chosen.

For more information or to purchase the product, access the AliExpress website

