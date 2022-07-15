Xuxa Meneghel makes a revealing statement during her participation in a podcast: “I’m afraid of everything”

O Fabio.Live podcastcommanded by Fábio Chavesreceived the presenter Xuxa Menegheland during the interview the queen of the little ones surprised everyone by emphasizing his desire to leave Brazil. the desire to Xuxa It’s no secret to anyone, since she has spoken about it several times.

But now it looks like Sasha Meneghel’s mother is really decided and with the days counted in Brazilthis is because during the chat with Fábio Chaves, Xuxa He shared more details about his plans: the blonde intends to live outside Brazil and come here only for work.

“There are things that are happening in my life and I could answer you in two years. But I would like to have a residence not only here in my country, because I am afraid of everything that is happening. I would like to live abroad and come to work”reiterated Xuxa Meneghel.

The artist at the height of her 59 years said that don’t think about retirement and cited the political instability as one of the reasons why you want to live in another country. “I don’t want to retire. But as I’m afraid of a lot that happens… In this political moment, we need to rethink all our actions so that we don’t pay a price as high as what we are paying”.