1.34 billion people between the ages of 15 and 39 drink harmful amounts of alcohol

posted on 07/15/2022 06:00 / updated on 07/15/2022 06:27



(credit: AFP)

Men aged 15 to 39 are abusing alcohol around the world, at the risk of developing serious diseases such as cancer, warns a global study published in The Lancet. Based on estimates of substance use in 204 countries, the researchers concluded that 1.34 billion young people and adults consumed harmful amounts of alcoholic beverages in 2020, with 59.1% of them in this age group. The authors also found that, for those aged 15 to 39, there is no health benefit from alcohol consumption, while for people over 40 years of age, moderate intake may bring some advantages. This last statement, however, is controversial.

The data indicate that 60% of the injuries recorded in the world, including car accidents, suicides and homicides, among adolescents and young adults are associated with alcoholic beverages. Therefore, the researchers call for public policies aimed especially at men under 40 years old — 76.7% of those who ingest harmful amounts are male — and suggest that alcohol consumption guidelines be reviewed and adapted by age group.

“Although the risks associated with alcohol consumption are similar for men and women, young men stood out as the group with the highest level of harmful consumption,” noted in a statement, Emmanuela Gakidou, professor at the Institute of Metrics and Evaluation of Health at the University of Washington School of Medicine, senior author of the article. “This is because a greater proportion of men compared to women consume alcohol, and their average level of consumption is also significantly higher,” she added.

In the study, researchers assessed the risk associated with drinking alcohol for men and women aged 15 and over, between 1990 and 2020. The parts of the globe with the highest substance abuse are Australasia, Eastern and Central Europe, and the Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile and Uruguay — although Brazilian states are eventually part of this region, they were left out in the publication of The Lancet). The distribution of the burden of drinking-related illnesses, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and tuberculosis, varied across regions, especially for those over 40.

But, in general, the main harm caused by the substance globally were accidents, homicides and suicides, especially among younger people. “Our message is simple: young people shouldn’t drink. While it may be unrealistic to think that young adults will refrain from drinking, we think it’s important to communicate the latest evidence so that everyone can make informed decisions about their health,” said Emmanuela Gakidou .





Safe dose?

The research also indicates that healthy adults aged 40 and over can get some benefits from low alcohol consumption—between one and two standard drinks, this measure being defined as 10 grams of the pure substance. It’s the equivalent of 100ml of wine or a can of beer, for example. Among the advantages found in the statistical analysis is the reduction of the risk of cardiovascular diseases, stroke and diabetes.

Overall, for people aged 40 to 64, safe levels of alcohol consumption ranged from about half a standard drink a day (0.527 for men and 0.562 for women) to nearly two standard drinks (1.69 for men and 1. 82 for women). In those older than 65 years, there was an increased risk of illness and injury after taking more than three doses a day, in both sexes.

The claim that low alcohol consumption can benefit people over 40 is controversial, as other studies, including one from 2018 published in the same scientific journal, point out that drinking is harmful in any age group. The North American Heart Federation, for example, emphasizes in its guidelines that, in terms of cardiovascular health, there are no safe levels of the substance.

As for cancer, Raul Pharoah, professor of oncology epidemiology at the University of Cambridge in England, says there are causal associations between alcoholic beverages and esophageal and head/neck tumors. “Other evidence suggests that alcohol consumption causes an increased risk of female breast cancer, liver and bowel tumors. Limiting consumption is one of the many ways to live a healthier lifestyle and reduce your risk of cancer.” , says.

The authors of the study published yesterday in The Lancet insist on the need for public policies that consider the differences in harm to health by age group. “The recommended level of alcohol consumption is still too high for younger populations. Our estimates support guidelines that differ by age and region. Understanding the variation in the level of alcohol consumption that minimizes the risk of health loss can help establish guidelines.” effective drinking practices, support alcohol control policies, monitor progress in reducing harmful substance use, and project public health risk messages,” said lead author Dana Bryazka, a researcher at the School Health Metrics and Assessment Institute. of Medicine at the University of Washington.

Miscellaneous complications

“Although there is still some controversy in the scientific literature about the relationship between moderate use of alcohol and damage to health, we have no doubts about the harm of chronic and abusive use to our body. This habit can lead to chronic pancreatitis and liver cirrhosis , in addition to neurological disorders, such as depression and dementia, and favoring the onset of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke. Excessive alcohol consumption also favors the development of various types of cancers, such as mouth, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, stomach, liver, intestine and breast. The mechanisms involved are related to cell injury and the greater penetration of environmental carcinogens into cells. For cancer prevention, there are no safe levels of alcohol intake. In addition, it is important to highlight that there are an evident relationship between the amount of alcoholic beverages consumed and the risk of cancer. position, the greater the risk.”

Daniela Carvalho, gastrohepatologist at the Gastrocentro clinic and Hospital de Base in Brasília

country on alert

The Lancet article was published the same week that the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released serious data on young people and alcohol. According to the National School Health Survey (PeNSE), the percentage of adolescents aged 13 to 17 years who have consumed alcohol has increased in the country, from 61.4% in 2015 to 63.3% in 2019.