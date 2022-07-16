10-year-old boy is immobilized after threatening health professionals with a knife during covid test – Revista Crescer | Education

+



A video shared by Chinese news agency Xing Shi Pin (see bottom of page) a few days ago, shows a boy from Shanghai, China, screaming as he is immobilized by health professionals. Images of the 10-year-old went viral on Chinese social media. According to the information, he would have threatened a health professional with a knife after being told that he could not take the covid test, required by the city, while he was on his hoverboard, a kind of electric skateboard.

A boy is immobilized while threatening health workers with a knife, in China (Photo: Reproduction / Yahoo News)

In the footage, a man dressed in black pants and a white shirt can be seen approaching the boy and pulling out his knife. Then the child yells at one of the health workers and punches another. “Nobody can stop me. I’m going to have to beat him to death”, shouts the boy to the health professionals. He was also filmed telling a worried elderly woman to “go away” or else he will “hit her”.

Finally, the boy leaves in his motor vehicle. According to several online comments from Chinese netizens, a healthcare professional scolded the boy after informing him that it would be difficult to test him for covid while he was on his hoverboard. Enraged, he took a knife from his house and returned to the testing area to threaten the man.

Covid in Shanghai

According to Yahoo News, in March, 26 million people in Shanghai had to comply with new restriction rules after a new outbreak of covid infections. The Chinese government eventually eased restrictions on June 1, allowing most residents to leave their homes and roam around the city. However, fears of another wave of lockdowns hang over the city as authorities began mass testing again after the number of infected residents rose once again.

Watch the images below (if you can’t see them, click here):