10-year-old boy threatens health workers with a knife during covid test in China | world and science



Boy is immobilized after threatening health professionals

Published 07/15/2022 20:05 | Updated 07/15/2022 20:06

A video has gone viral on the internet showing a 10-year-old boy being immobilized after threatening health professionals during a Covid-19 test in Shanghai, China. The images were shared by Chinese news agency Xing Shi Pin. The child threatened professionals after being told that he could not take the test, required by the city, while riding his hoverboard, a kind of electric skateboard.

The incident occurred because a professional scolded the boy. Enraged, the child took a knife at home and returned to the testing area to threaten the professionals. In the images, it is possible to see a man dressed in black pants and a white shirt approaching and taking the knife from the boy’s hand. Then the child yells at one of the health workers and punches another. “Nobody can stop me. I’ll have to beat him to death”, shouts the boy to the professionals.

The child still takes the cell phone of a woman who was close to the scene and throws the device on the floor. The man who disarmed the boy was also filmed telling an elderly woman to “go away”. Finally, after falling to the ground, screaming for more than 2 minutes, the boy leaves in his motor vehicle.

Covid in Shanghai

In March, 26 million people in Shanghai had to comply with new restriction rules after an outbreak of Covid infections. The Chinese government eventually eased restrictions on June 1, allowing most residents to leave their homes. However, fears of further lockdowns hang over the city as authorities resumed mass testing after the number of infected rose again.