10-year-old Chinese loses control and beats people to avoid being tested for Covid-19; watch – News









A 10-year-old boy has gone viral on social media in China after leading a true act of revolt during a test for Covid-19 in Shanghai. The child would have lost control after being forced to get off a hoverboard – a two-wheeled electric vehicle – to perform the exam.

The footage recorded by a person passing by the place begins with the boy being held by three people while he struggles and screams. On the floor, the boy threatens other people and even says he’s going to kill himself when he gets home.











“Nobody can stop me. I’ll have to cut him to death,” said the child to one of the health professionals trying to carry out the test, according to the American portal Yahoo! News. “I’m going to kill myself when I get home,” said the little Chinese man, who still yelled that he would hit an elderly woman.

During the fit of rage, the boy assaulted three people and threw the cell phone of a woman who was accompanying him on the floor. Before leaving, he returns, retrieves the hoverboard and leaves with the vehicle threatening the person who filmed the entire scene.

Shanghai, where the child lives, has faced severe restrictions on movement because of the increase in the number of cases of the disease in the city. The Chinese policy, known as Covid-zero, causes controversy in the international community and generates protests among the inhabitants of the country.









