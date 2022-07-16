11 mistakes you make when cooking that can interfere with the health of the dish – 07/15/2022

In everyday life, some mistakes in the kitchen can go unnoticed or even become common. But these mistakes when cooking can make the dish less healthy. With the help of experts, we’ve rounded up some of these flaws below:

1. Sanitize fruits, vegetables and vegetables with vinegar

Iza Charla, nutritionist at UNEB (University of the State of Bahia), warns that vinegar does not kill microorganisms, it only makes it difficult to multiply. The correct thing is to use a specific product for hygiene or 1 tablespoon (soup) of sodium hypochlorite 2 to 2.5% dilution (bleach water) per liter of water. “Vegetables should be soaked in this mixture for 15 minutes. Then rinse with running water and let dry,” she says.

2. Do not soak legumes before cooking

Phytates, present in large amounts in grains such as beans, lentils, chickpeas, soybeans, peas and dark green vegetables, make it difficult for some nutrients to be properly absorbed, causing a deficiency of minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron. and zinc.

“To eliminate this nutritional factor, it is important to soak the beans in filtered water, in a refrigerated environment, changing the water 2 to 3 times. The legume sauce should not be made at room temperature to avoid increasing fermentation”, he explains. chef Malu Lobo.

3. Put sugar in fruit juices

According to nutritionist Alessandra Luglio, coordinator of the health and nutrition department of the Brazilian Vegetarian Society, when we put a food as poor and refined as white sugar in a juice, we are unbalancing the harmony of this drink. “It will be very high in carbs and empty calories, it will have its glycemic index increased, it will make your taste buds even more addicted to the sweet taste and it won’t have all the benefits that the juice in its natural version could offer”, she says.

If you can’t drink juices without sugar, it is possible to change this habit gradually. She suggests starting with the sweetest fruits, such as grape juice, apple, guava and orange. Then, make combinations of these fruits with other lighter and citrus fruits to accustom your taste. “Another idea is to use coconut water as a base for juices, as it is sweeter and can more easily please the palate,” she says.

4. Consume raw, unheated, green, leafy plant foods such as spinach, ora-pro-nóbis and kale

These foods contain anti-nutritional factors, such as phytates, oxalates and nitrates, which interfere with the absorption of nutrients such as iron, calcium and magnesium, and must undergo heating, such as blanching, to inactivate the action of these substances.

“Bleaching consists of immersing the vegetables in boiling water for a short time, followed by immersion in ice water for the same period. Another healthy way would be to steam or microwave these vegetables”, suggests Malu Lobo.

5. When preparing salads with an animal protein source, mix hot food with cold vegetables or at room temperature

If you are going to use boiled egg in a salad or chicken in a sausage, for example, nutritionist Iza Charla’s recommendation is that the animal protein, after being prepared, be refrigerated before being mixed with vegetables. “In this way, the mixture of hot and cold does not reach the intermediate temperature favorable for the proliferation of pathogenic microorganisms, thus avoiding foodborne diseases”, she says.

Avoid sweetening the juices and watch out for the rapid degradation of vitamins – in the case of oranges, for example, after 6 hours there is a loss of about 22% of vitamin C Image: iStock

6. Always use the same cooking method

According to chef Malu Lobo, alternating the different ways of cooking (steaming, roasting, sautéing, sautéing, microwave and airfryer) is one of the best ways to preserve nutrients. “Cooking methods that take less water preserve more nutrients. The best methods for preserving water-soluble vitamins (water-soluble vitamins like vitamin C and B-complex) are steaming and microwave cooking. cooking, the greater the content of nutrient preservation”, he says.

She says that vitamin C is destroyed with heating. “The cooking method that preserves it the most is microwave cooking and this is because the maximum temperature reached there is 100ºC. The final temperature will depend on the amount of water, cooking time and size of the food. (cut into pieces) is the food, the faster it will cook and the less nutrients it will lose,” he says.

7. Consume raw or undercooked eggs

One of the biggest dangers of this slip is coming across the salmonella bacteria, which can be present in the egg yolk and is very harmful to our health, with the effects of strong food poisoning. Therefore, it is necessary to cook well before eating.

8. Do not marinate meats before cooking

Foods of animal origin are natural sources of toxic compounds, such as AGEs (advanced glycation end products — turn the product color to “yellow brown”—from the maillard reaction) and amines (heterocyclic aromatic amines), which are mutagens and carcinogens. . There are some factors that influence the formation of toxic compounds in meats: time and temperature, degree of humidity of the meat (the fresher and more humid, the better) and cooking technique (the more “burnt”, with crust, the more toxic compounds it will contain. ).

According to chef Malu Lobo, there are some techniques that can reduce the formation of these compounds: marinating meats before cooking with lemon or orange; use antioxidant spices like turmeric and ginger; choose lean cuts with less fat; use cooking methods that involve moist heat, such as boiling, steaming and papillote.

She also warns that ground beef must be freshly ground. “The effect of grinding the meat can increase the oxidation of fat and protein, increasing the production of AGEs. It should always be ground and prepared as quickly as possible”, she emphasizes.

9. Assemble a plate with only carbs

Carbohydrates (rice, bread, potatoes, cassava, pasta) are important to maintain a balanced diet, but the ideal when assembling your plate is to share it with protein sources, such as legumes (beans, for example), meat, fish , egg, chicken, and vegetables (broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini). In addition, Sandra Lucia Fernandes, nutritionist and professor at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology), always recommends starting with a plate of green vegetables. Thus, the meal is more complete and with a greater variety of micronutrients.

10. Thinking that an old pan makes good food

Every pan has an expiration date. Pans age and over time and product conservation errors end up releasing chemical components. The older the pot, the greater the toxicity. And what’s the best pan? “The best strategy is to alternate materials, such as triple bottom stainless steel, iron, stainless steel, titanium. Aluminum and Teflon pans should be avoided”, recommends Malu Lobo.

11. Use ready-made seasonings

Industrialized seasonings are rich in a substance called monosodium glutamate, which stimulates the perception of flavor, which makes the taste dependent on the product. In addition, because they contain sodium in their composition, they can promote pressure increase. “This substance also alters intestinal functioning, promoting dysbiosis (imbalance of the intestinal microbiota or “flora”), which interferes with the absorption of nutrients and can even lead to inflammatory conditions”, says nutritionist Iza Charla. Opt for fresh herbs.