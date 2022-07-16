2 home remedies increase heart attack risk, study says

O use of self-medication It is quite common among Brazilians. Just a few cold symptoms or a slight headache to go to a pharmacy and buy an anti-inflammatory or an anti-flu. However, drugs such as ibuprofen and diclofenac can be harmful to health, according to a recent study.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are medications that do not use hormone actions to reduce the body’s inflammation process. Ibuprofen and diclofenac are some examples that fall into this category of medications.

Study reveals that ibuprofen and diclofenac may increase heart attack risk

A study carried out by the Aarthus University Hospital in Denmark decided to evaluate the action of NSAIDs on the human body. The objective was to understand if these drugs can really cause problems to the cardiovascular system and increase the risk of heart attack. The results corroborate previous studies and are not encouraging.

According to research, substances like ibuprofen and diclofenac actually increase the chances of having a heart attack. The relationship was established to the detriment of the use of other types of analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

Data recorded between 1996 and 2016 were analyzed, therefore, from 20 years of treatment in almost 30 thousand people. The study found that 28,947 patients had a heart attack outside the hospital over the course of 10 years. 3,376 people were treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The most used were ibuprofen and diclofenac.

Risk increases with self-medication

For the authors of the study, one of the most worrying factors is the ease of buying these drugs without a prescription. Self-medication can involve several risks, as these medications give a false sense of security.

Only a doctor is able to assess the health status of a patient and understand which is the best substance to minimize symptoms and improve the overall picture of the disease. There are several situations that do not even need conventional drug treatment, for example.