300-year-old bar staff stunned after catching ‘supernatural’ activity on video: ‘Beer-destroying ghost’; watch

Gasparzinho, is that you? Employees at a pub in Dunstable, UK, were shocked this week after witnessing an unusual scene. Last Tuesday (12), security cameras recorded the moment when a beer bottle “threw” from the top of a bar shelf and fell to the floor, without anyone around. According to the newspaper “Metro”, they believe that a ghost would have haunted the establishment, which is already 300 years old.

According to the publication, the shelf was firmly fixed to the wall, but that didn’t stop the bottle from falling. As a result, the back of the cashier ended up drenched in beer, while the other containers remained intact where they were. The footage recorded the moment when one of the employees gets scared and runs to the place to see what was happening. The camera, which was in the opposite direction of the drinks, also makes it clear that there really were no other people in the scene.

Tasha Magnan, the pub’s manager, spoke about the matter and assumed how much the episode terrified her employees. “The bar staff were so scared afterwards. They felt the chills from the effects of our beer-smashing ghost.”, reported. She hit on the key that the unexpected movement was indeed linked to some ghost or other supernatural issue. “Now we have two images of the safety circuits that show what we feel are ghosts. We have no idea who the ghost is – it’s someone who doesn’t like beer.”she added.

As Tasha said, this is the second paranormal record caught on camera. The first took place in February. At the time, she had confronted a group of friends for spilling beer on the floor of the bar. However, the footage proved that they were not at fault in the registry office. As is clear in the video of the day, the glass full of drink simply falls from the top of the table without anyone touching it. Just bizarre…

Watch the two videos below:

Crazy, huh? Tasha, who has worked at the bar for 20 years, claimed she has witnessed a number of unexplained incidents. The manager recalled that at times she felt as if someone was walking behind her. Employees, in turn, complain of feeling as if they are being watched by these supposed supernatural entities.

Tasha even cited one of those curious occasions, when she got out of the way of a dog, only to find the animal wasn’t even there. The employee said she often works late into the night on her shifts, and because of that, she swore she’ll keep an eye out if she witnesses any more ghostly happenings. Come on… If it were us in a place like this, imagine?