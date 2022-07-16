31 new emojis will be available to users later this year

The 17th of July is considered as World Emoji Day and a news that talks about the theme is the launch of new stickers to use in chats. There will be 31 new emojis that will be available in September 2022.

See too: Check out what will be done to avoid embarrassment on WhatsApp

There will be new heart colors, a jellyfish, a donkey, hair clip, ginger, angel wings and much more. The update was called Emoji 15.0.

Emojis can replace words

Emojis were known as emoticons in the past and today are part of digitally written vocabulary. After all, those who use WhatsApp, Messenger and other apps have certainly sent an icon to represent a feeling or even a word. Everyone, no matter how conservative in writing, has already sent a “thumbs up” or a “heart” per message. It’s no fun using the app if it’s not to get on that wave, right?

However, even with so many possibilities of emojis, there is still that feeling that something was missing. Sometimes we don’t find exactly the image that represents what we wanted to express. So the 31 new emojis should solve this problem, at least for now.

Using emojis makes the dialogue lighter and more relaxed

Emojis were created to make conversation more fun and even more interactive, in fact. It is much nicer to send a smiling face than to write “laughs”. If the answer comes full of faces laughing and even crying with laughter, it’s because the joke really worked. There are people who can use more pictures than words and still end up being understood.

Emojis are, without a doubt, a creative way to express communication. In fact, some of them were really missing and users didn’t even notice, at least most of them. Hands that signal “stop” with different colors, for example, make perfect sense to exist and had not yet been applied. The different hearts also seem so obvious now. Anyway, it’s worth checking out the new emojis available to all messenger users.