3tentos (TTEN3) projects to reach annual revenue of R$ 14 billion by 2025 – Money Times

THE 3 goals (TTEN3) announces that its annual revenue should reach R$ 14 billion by 2025, during the celebration of its Investor Day at B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian Stock Exchange, this Thursday (14).

Keeping the focus on producing foods of quality and renewable energythe billionaire billing announced by 3tentos by 2025 will be almost triple that recorded last year, of R$ 5.3 billion.

3tentos informed that it should keep the representation of the input segment in its total revenues by 2025.

The agricultural retailer, based in Rio Grande do Sulalso emphasized its expansion process towards the Mato Grossothe main producer of Soy from the country.

In keeping with its post-IPO expansion plan, 3tentos is building its factory at an accelerated pace in the municipality of Vera, in the region of sinop and Smile of BR-163, in Mato Grosso.

The unit, which already has about 60% of the works completed, started to receive corn of the safrinha, as well as that of matupá (MT) is producing corn.

Recession impacts

Analysts’ predictions about a possible recession in the US and Europe in addition to the economic slowdown in the Chinamain buyer of commoditieshave a direct impact on the agribusiness Brazilian.

O Money Times questioned how 3tentos has already prepared itself to deal with the consequences of the macroeconomic challenges, the case also of record inflation rates in developed countries.

O CEO 3 tries, Luiz Osorio Dumoncel, explained that the fact that the company operates in the food sector makes its business exposed to an irreplaceable product: human food.

“Since the advent of the pandemic of Covid-19, a logistical problem was created for agribusiness and other production chains. The consequences of war in ukraine and recession forecasts only reinforce our view that we are not just a company that benefits from the price of agricultural commodities“, he stated.

According to the CEO, 3tentos’ focus is always improve your marginswhich ensures that the company performs despite the adverse macro scenario.

1 year since IPO

A year ago, in July 2021, 3tentos held its IPO on B3’s Novo Mercadoa segment with the highest standards of corporate governance, and raised BRL 1.3 billion in primary and secondary offerings.

And in January 2022, he had an operation to stock offering (follow-on), ensuring access to all types of investors.

Currently, the company already has about 14 thousand investors.

