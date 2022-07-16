4-year-old girl killed in Russian attack appears in video taken hours before the bombing | Ukraine and Russia

Liza Dmitrieva, a 4-year-old girl with Down Syndrome, was one of the victims of a Russian attack in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday (14).

The girl’s body was found in the rubble next to a baby carriage. Images of her pushing the same stroller, posted by her mother on a blog less than two hours before the attack, quickly went viral. (See video above)

1 of 4 Liza Dmitrieva’s baby stroller was found among the rubble in Vinnytsia, Ukraine — Photo: Ukraine Emergency Service Liza Dmitrieva’s baby stroller was found among the rubble in Vinnytsia, Ukraine — Photo: Ukraine Emergency Service

His mother, Iryna Dmitrieva, is seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. She still doesn’t know that she lost her daughter in the attack.

“She suffered burns, chest injuries, abdominal injuries, liver and spleen injuries. We stitched up the organs, the bones were crushed as if she had been through a meat grinder,” said Oleksandr Fomin, chief physician at the Hospital of Vinnytsia emergency. If they told about her daughter’s death, “we would lose her,” the doctor said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s wife, Olena, said on Twitter that she recognized the girl, who was once among a group of disabled children who painted Christmas ornaments with the First Lady in a holiday video.

“Look at her, live, please,” wrote Olena Zelenska.

Ukraine said the attack on an office building in Vinnytsia, a city of 370,000 people about 200 km from Kiev, had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea.

The missiles destroyed a medical center and some people arriving for treatment were burned alive in their cars outside, the center’s owner said. Two doctors were seriously injured.

The attack was the latest in a series of Russian attacks in recent weeks using long-range missiles in cities far from the frontlines.

The building housed an officers’ club, which the Russian Defense Ministry said was being used for a meeting between military officials and foreign arms suppliers. He added: “The attack resulted in the elimination of the participants.”

Ukraine said the club functioned as a cultural hub. The building also housed shops, commercial offices and a concert hall, where musicians rehearsed for a pop concert planned for that night.

A security camera captured flying debris at the time of the explosion, with two cyclists diving for cover before a cloud of dust darkens the sky.

Ukraine’s President Voldymyr Zelensky has called Russia a terrorist state, called for more sanctions and said the death toll could rise.

“Unfortunately, this is not the final number,” Zelensky said in a video at an international conference aimed at prosecuting Ukraine’s war crimes.