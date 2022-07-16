Abel Ferreira does not relieve and sends a message to Gabriel Veron at Palmeiras

Striker Gabriel Veron emerged as one of the great promises in the history of Palmeiras. At the time he was receiving subsequent opportunities from Abel Ferreira, he was caught in a nightclub drinking alcohol. The video circulated on social media and caused a huge uproar days before the decision against São Paulo.

Veron started at Allianz Parque against the rival and played well. But with the elimination, the matter came up at the press conference where Abel Ferreira commented on the situation.

“I hope Veron doesn’t waste the talent he has. It’s not me who runs, who kicks, who passes. I’m the coordinates man. They are the ones who have to walk the path, and I say this from my own experience. We have to educate,” he said.

“I’ve said it several times, Brazil lacks a lot of human training. It starts in school and training at home. We have to educate the man, and I’m here to help, with the sports director, the psychologist, the structure of the club. A 19-year-old kid needs to choose the friends around him very well,” he revealed.

Abel points out forgiveness to the player at Palmeiras

According to the coach, Veron will not suffer any type of retaliation from the coaching staff. He will be forgiven and will continue on his way to evolve in the Football Academy.

“Veron comes within this line, I am not a coach of hanging any player, nor of cursing, insulting. It wasn’t the upbringing my parents gave. I like to forgive, as long as the other side feels like wanting to do it. I can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped and I believe he does, because he has extraordinary potential,” he said.

Finally, the commander suggested what to do in the event of a setback.

“Today he gave an assist, played well while he had energy. What I hope is that when we fail, we ask the three magic questions: what did what happened mean to me, what can I learn from what happened and what am I going to do next time.”

Next Monday, the palm trees receives Cuiabá at Allianz Parque for the Brazilian Championship.

