Abel Ferreira warns Palmeiras player after elimination: “We have to educate”

Last Thursday night (14th), the Sao Paulo eliminated the palm trees gives Brazil’s Cup in the middle of Allianz Parque, winning on penalties after losing 2-1 in regulation time. With that, Verdão gets the Brazilian Championship, of which it is leader, with the Copa Libertadores, in which it is in the quarterfinals and will face Atlético-MG, to play.

At the post-match press conference, the coach Abel Ferreira spoke of the episode involving striker Gabriel Veron, 19, who was photographed drinking earlier this week: “I hope Veron doesn’t waste the talent he has. It’s not me who runs, who kicks, who passes. I’m the coordinates man. They are the ones who have to walk the path, and I say this from my own experience. We have to educate”.

The Portuguese gave an alert to Veron, who is one of the most promising players in Palmeiras today: “Veron comes within this line, I am not a coach of hanging any player, nor of cursing, insulting. It wasn’t the upbringing my parents gave. I like to forgive, as long as the other side feels like wanting to do it. I can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped and I believe he does, because he has extraordinary potential”.

Palmeiras will have an “insane” week after elimination

Verdão returns to the field next Monday (18), hosting Cuiabá for the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. There will barely be time to rest and the team will already have another appointment on Thursday (21), when they visit América-MG. The week ends against Internacional, at home, on Sunday (24), and Palmeiras will have a week to train when other teams will be playing in the Copa do Brasil.