advantages, who can have it and how to apply

Understand how the Itaucard Click Platinum card works, what are its main advantages, check the fees and how to apply!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Bad debt hits new record, indicates Serasa

Itaucard Click Platinum is the newest card from Itaú bank and its brand can be Visa or Mastercard. Among its benefits is the increase in the credit limit for time of use. Understand, below, how the card works!

Benefits

Itaucard Click Platinum is a credit card that offers many advantages to its customers, including exemption from the annual fee. Check out other benefits below!

A minimum income is not required to apply for the card;

Customers of this modality have half-price tickets at partner cinemas throughout Brazil;

There are discounts on the Itaú bike plans;

It is possible to increase the credit limit in the third month of use;

It also has a points program;

Tag Itaú is exempt from annuity;

It has discounts at partner restaurants and partner stores.

What are the Itaucard Click Platinum fees?

Although the annual fee is free, there are others that are charged on this card:

Revolving interest of 15% per month;

Invoice installment with variable interest;

Second copy of the card for R$ 9.90;

Fee of BRL 12.00 for withdrawals in Brazil and BRL 22.00 for withdrawals abroad.

Is Itaucard Click Platinum worth it?

If you are looking for a card that is easy to approve and that doesn’t take long to increase your credit limit, Itaucard Click Platinum can be a good alternative. Other than that, there are discounts at cinemas, restaurants and partner stores.

Do I need to register again to earn BRL 600 in Auxílio Brasil?

However, if the search is for a more exclusive card, it may not be the ideal alternative. However, there are other cards with more advantageous benefits that Itaú offers on its website.

Who can have Itaucard Click Platinum and how can I apply for it?

As there is no minimum income required to have this card, anyone interested can apply for it.

To request the Itaucard Click Platinum, access the Itaú website and click on “Request Card”. Once this is done, enter your CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registration) and fill in the form with the required data. After carrying out these steps, all you have to do is wait for Itaú to analyze it.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com