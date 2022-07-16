After 31 years, A-Ha is back in Salvador

In 1991, Viviane Moura was 18 years old and Flávia, 15. On that June 4th, the two were euphoric, after all, they were going to the first international show of their lives, at the old Convention Center. The two had known each other for a short time and Flávia was with her class at Isba school. “Everyone from school was going to the show”, recalls Flávia. Viviane arrived later at the place, thanks to an aunt who presented her with a ticket a few hours earlier.

We take a leap in time and stop this Friday, July 15th: Viviane is a 49-year-old psychologist and Flávia, a 46-year-old architect. Both are much more mature and independent. The friendship, of course, grew even stronger. But one thing hasn’t changed: their passion for the band A-Ha, which they’ve followed closely for 31 years. Especially on the part of the younger friend, who, from 1991 until today, has seen four other shows of the band in various cities and a solo performance by the vocalist, Morten Harket.

At this point, the most attentive reader can already imagine: Flávia and Viviane, of course, will be at Fonte Nova today, to remember their passion for musicians, who perform at 9:30 pm. Even without that physical disposition of adolescence, Viviane is excited. But beware: “The Salonpas is already in the bag,” she says, referring to the miraculous plaster that promises to cure muscle pain.

And, of course, the two already made the playlist to remember the songs and accompany Morten, Magne Furuholmen (keyboard player) and Paul Waaktaar (guitarist). In Flávia’s case, she didn’t even need to update herself: she continues to follow the Norwegians’ career and listens frequently. No wonder, son Gabriel, 12, ended up enjoying the sound and will also be at Fonte Nova.

The day before yesterday, the trio of musicians performed in Recife and showed what the repertoire will be like in Salvador, at the party that will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of the album Hunting High and Low, released in 1985. The tour arrives in Salvador late, because of of the pandemic.

All songs from that album will be presented, in addition to songs that marked the history of the band, in addition to Forest For The Trees, which, for now, is on the internet only in live versions, recorded by fans. In October, the group’s new album, True North, comes out, which already has a single released on music platforms, I’m In, but is not on tour.

The organization expects an audience of 15 thousand people, in four available sectors: Track, Front Stage, Cabin and Lounge. There are still some tickets available, on the website www.livepass.com.br or at the Arena Fonte Nova sales stand.

And, although the gates only open at 7pm, the two fans will prepare well beforehand, in a “warm up” at Flávia’s house, along with other friends. From there, they leave in two cars, with parking tickets already guaranteed, as well as tickets, of course, also in hand since November last year, in the case of Flávia. Viviane, this time, did not wait for her aunt’s gift and already has the note in hand.

Flávia, not satisfied with watching the show in Salvador in 1991, also went to see the group at Rock in Rio, on a night that brought together around 200,000 people. For that, she went to Rio de Janeiro and stayed at her grandmother’s house. She made a pact with the adults there: if her mother called, they would say she was gone. After all, she couldn’t tell her mother that she was going to Rock in Rio to blend in with that crowd. Flávia had the company of an older cousin. In return, Flávia accompanied her to a New Kids on The Block show, days later, a condition imposed by her cousin.

Salvador, 1991

A-Ha came to Salvador in 1991 at the initiative of Shock Produções, in partnership with a production company from another state. Shock had already brought international attractions, such as Billy Paul and Stanley Jordan, but none the size of A-Ha, in a large space like the Convention Center.

“It was a great show, it was different from anything we were used to. The setup was different, the buffet had to be ready from 7 am until the stage was finished”, recalls Irá Carvalho, who was a partner at Shock and now has Iris Productions. The producer does not remember how many tickets were sold, but says it was a good number.

