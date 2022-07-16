After being seen together for the first time since the reconciliation rumors, Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella are on a spiritual retreat

Wanessa recently ended their marriage, and since then, rumors have been swirling that she has returned to Dado Dolabella, with whom the singer had a relationship in 2000.

After rumors of a reconciliation between singer Wanessa Camargo and actor Dado Dolabella were circulated, the two decided to spend a few days in isolation at a spiritual retreat in Chapada dos Veadeiros, in Goiás. According to the newspaper Extra, the daughter of singer Zezé Di Camargo and the actor are participating in the Aya Música Medicina Festival, an event that seeks to “cure the planet”. In May, the singer used social media to announce the end of her marriage to Marcus Buaiz, ​​the father of her two children.

The spiritual retreat brings together artists and indigenous people in performances, meditations, ecology, yoga, cultural and spiritual practices. The idea is to exalt nature and value the preservation of the planet. “No alcoholic beverages, no drugs, no animal suffering, for life, respect and union”, says the description of the event, which started last Thursday (14) and runs until Sunday (17).

So far, Wanessa and Dado have not appeared together in records made at the retreat, but both are sharing on Instagram moments that they are living at the place. Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella were seen together this week in the interior of Goias. So far, neither of the two has officially spoken about the possible relationship.

The recording of the two together was shown by the program Balanço Geral, on Record TV, on Wednesday (13). In the images shown by the Poison Hour frame, it is possible to see the two leaving a vehicle and entering a store. Between comings and goings, Wanessa and Dado dated in 2000 and ended definitively in 2004. The artists’ relationship was marked by fights and controversies.